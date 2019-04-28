Former Indiana Senator Richard Green Lugar died Sunday at 1:44 a.m. at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia, according to a news release from the Lugar Center in Washington, D.C.
Lugar died from complications from chronic inflammatory demylinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP, the release states.
Lugar's wife, Charlene, and his four sons, Mark, Bob, John, and David and their families were with him during his time at the hospital, the release states.
Lugar served as Indianapolis' 44th mayor from 1968-1975, as a Republican U.S. Senator from 1977-2013 and president of the Lugar Center since 2013.
His 36 years representing Hoosiers on Capitol Hill is longer than any other person in the more than two centuries that Indiana has been a state.
Upon learning of Lugar's death, Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately ordered all flags in the state to half-staff in recognition of Indiana losing "one of our best, ever."
"As an always faithful servant to the highest ideals in every walk of his incredible life, Richard Lugar ran the family farm, charted a new innovative course for Indiana's capital city, and devoted a record six terms as a U.S. Senator to making the world a more prosperous and peaceful place," Holcomb said.
"He was an officer and gentleman, father and faith leader, a mayor and senator, a diplomat and legendary role model to millions."
Former Gov. Mitch Daniels, now president of Purdue University, worked for Lugar in the Indianapolis mayor's office and spent more than a decade as Lugar's chief of staff in the Senate.
"Words are hard to come by right now," Daniels said. "Dick Lugar was not just the finest public servant I will ever know, he was the finest person."
"He embodied all we can hope for in our leaders: brilliance of mind, purity of motive, stainless in character, tireless in the pursuit of duty. Incomparably knowledgeable about the world, he was first and always a patriot, utterly dedicated to the security and well-being of his fellow Americans."
"His voice is now silent, but he is still with us. Indianapolis is a thriving and vibrant city because of him. The world is safer from nuclear danger because of him. And so many of us, while falling far short of the standards he set, are vastly better people because of him."
Celina Weatherwax, McMillan Family Foundation Inc. president, served as Lugar's regional director for a decade during part of her career.
"Senator Lugar epitomized leadership in every sense of the definition," Weatherwax said. "Our world and our country are both safer because of his contributions and commitment to always serving others above himself."
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., the man who now sits in Lugar's seat representing Indiana in the Senate, described his predecessor as "a towering figure in Hoosier history and one of the greatest statesmen ever to serve in the U.S. Senate."
"As our longest-serving Senator, he worked tirelessly with leaders across the globe to better the state and the country he loved," Braun said. "Maureen and I are praying for the Lugar family in this difficult time."
Hoosier Democrats likewise acknowledged Lugar's death as a great loss for Indiana, for the nation and for the world.
"Indiana has lost a leading diplomat, a man who steadfastly believed in the power of dialogue and bipartisanship," said John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chairman.
"Richard Lugar's achievements were grounded in a clear-eyed approach that valued facts over rhetoric. His voice was never the loudest but his word meant something. Ultimately, his resolve and integrity made the world a safer place and is proof diplomacy can break down any wall."
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer similarly credited Lugar for having dedicated his life "to making the world a better a place."
"As a U.S. senator, Richard Lugar reduced the threat of nuclear weapons in the former Soviet Union through the Nunn-Lugar Act. His leadership in foreign relations was unparalleled," Hupfer said.
"Outside the Senate, Richard Lugar is also responsible for inspiring generations of Hoosier and American leaders who follow him. In particular, his leadership in helping get more women involved in public service through the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series is a legacy that will continue here in Indiana as more than 2,000 women have now completed the program."
"Through it all, Richard Lugar led with a humble spirit that represented our state and our people with honor. He was a farmer, a mayor, a senator, a visionary, a leader, but most importantly, a Hoosier."
Times digital producer Kale Wilk contributed to this report.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.