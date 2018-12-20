Try 1 month for 99¢
Nativity Scene Courthouse

People line down the sidewalk outside the Jackson County Courthouse to see Santa Claus during the Hometown Christmas event Dec. 3 in Brownstown, Ind. An organization that promotes the separation of church and state wants the southern Indiana county to immediately remove a Nativity scene from a courthouse lawn. An attorney for the Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote a letter to commissioners in Jackson County saying that a "concerned local citizen" contacted the group about the light display outside the courthouse in Brownstown. (Jordan Richart/The Tribune via AP)

 Jordan Richart

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — An organization that promotes the separation of church and state wants a southern Indiana county to immediately remove a Nativity scene from a courthouse lawn.

The (Seymour) Tribune reports an attorney for the Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote a letter to commissioners in Jackson County saying that a "concerned local citizen" contacted the group about the light display outside the courthouse in Brownstown.

The letter from attorney Ryan D. Jayne states that it's "unlawful for the county to maintain, erect or host a holiday display that consists solely of a Nativity scene." He says it's a "crystal clear constitutional violation."

The scene remained on display this week.

Commissioners President Matt Reedy said he hadn't received the letter and said the county plans to remove the display after Christmas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.