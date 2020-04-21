Genesis Center, local high school may be used if COVID-19 cases spike in Region

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince joined Gov. Eric Holcomb in his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the city's response to COVID-19.
In his comments Tuesday, Prince outlined the city's efforts to reinforce the governor's stay-at-home order as well as to communicate updates concerning coronavirus response to the public.
"We continue to support the stay-at-home order, and to that extent, by getting ahead of it very early on, we've certainly had successes with the churches and funeral homes and other busy institutions and certainly had a degree of success with continuing to encourage people to practice social distancing," Prince said.
Gary has been hit hard by the virus, recording nearly 300 positive cases and eight deaths as of Tuesday.
With its own city health commissioner, Dr. Roland Walker, testing positive for coronavirus, Gary officials have been able to track data and communicate testing needs with state health officials.
The city has launched a cellphone app to help users determine if they should seek medical care if presenting symptoms of the novel coronavirus and has been sharing daily public updates online and via social media to keep Gary citizens informed of continued city response efforts.
The Indiana State Department of Health is sponsoring drive-thru testing while supplies last at St. Timothy Community Church at 1600 25th Ave. in Gary.
Over the weekend, 26 ventilators were distributed to 13 Lake County hospitals, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. The state also has provided thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE, provided to EMS providers, hospitals and three local health departments.
The state also has helped established a safe recovery site for homeless individuals in Lake County who have tested positive for coronavirus or are awaiting test results, Box said.
Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles said the Genesis Convention Center and a local high school have been reviewed as a part of a "medical augmentation package" that could bring 50 beds to the city to handle any potential surge in the Northwest Indiana cases.
"We're staying very cognizant of what's going on in Gary," Lyles said. "We're working very closely with the commissioner of health to understand what would trigger that."
As calls to reopen businesses grow nationally, Holcomb said he and his team are communicating regularly with governors in the Great Lakes region, especially given potential for neighboring states, such as Illinois, to reopen at different times, sending a surge of potential new cases into Indiana.
"We're all in contact about any moves that we might make," Holcomb said. "While we're not dependent on them, we want to make sure that when we do make a move, that it's the right move in that region, and that's why I often talk about there is no one size fits all, there is no one region that's exactly like another region."
