Genesis Center, local high school may be used if COVID-19 cases spike in Region

Over the weekend, 26 ventilators were distributed to 13 Lake County hospitals, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. The state also has provided thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE, provided to EMS providers, hospitals and three local health departments.

The state also has helped established a safe recovery site for homeless individuals in Lake County who have tested positive for coronavirus or are awaiting test results, Box said.

Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles said the Genesis Convention Center and a local high school have been reviewed as a part of a "medical augmentation package" that could bring 50 beds to the city to handle any potential surge in the Northwest Indiana cases.

"We're staying very cognizant of what's going on in Gary," Lyles said. "We're working very closely with the commissioner of health to understand what would trigger that."

As calls to reopen businesses grow nationally, Holcomb said he and his team are communicating regularly with governors in the Great Lakes region, especially given potential for neighboring states, such as Illinois, to reopen at different times, sending a surge of potential new cases into Indiana.