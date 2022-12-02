Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

Four people have died following three overnight shootings on Chicago’s South Side. WLS-TV reports that a 60-year-old man was fatally wounded about 3:40 a.m. Saturday during an argument with an acquaintance inside a home. A suspect was arrested a short time later. A 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to their heads when someone opened fire around 12:15 a.m. Saturday during a gathering in another neighborhood. Both died at hospitals. The two other shooting victims were listed in good condition at hospitals. A 42-year-old woman also was shot and later died and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder in an 8:30 p.m. Friday drive-by shooting.