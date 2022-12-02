 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia but is "responding well," his office said Friday.

The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he's responding well to treatment," Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy didn't immediately respond to questions about where Holcomb was hospitalized and how long he could remain there.

Holcomb had been scheduled to travel to southern Indiana for an awards presentation on Friday, but the governor's office announced Thursday morning without explanation that the event had been postponed for a week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: 3 overnight shootings leave 4 dead in Chicago

Four people have died following three overnight shootings on Chicago’s South Side. WLS-TV reports that a 60-year-old man was fatally wounded about 3:40 a.m. Saturday during an argument with an acquaintance inside a home. A suspect was arrested a short time later. A 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to their heads when someone opened fire around 12:15 a.m. Saturday during a gathering in another neighborhood. Both died at hospitals. The two other shooting victims were listed in good condition at hospitals. A 42-year-old woman also was shot and later died and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder in an 8:30 p.m. Friday drive-by shooting.

Gary man awarded $25.5M in lawsuit against ex-cop, Hammond

A federal jury has awarded a Gary man $25.5 million in his lawsuit alleging that a now-retired police officer violated his civil rights and deprived him of a fair trial in a case involving a 1980 rape and robbery. The jury in Hammond deliberated for about three hours Tuesday before awarding  James Hill Jr. $25 million in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the verdict following a civil trial represents the second time a federal jury has ruled against retired Hammond police Capt. Michael Solan and the city of Hammond.

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in northern Illinois

The pilot of a small plane has died after it crashed in northern Illinois. The McHenry County sheriff's office says the plane went down about 5:15 p.m. Friday near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake. Wonder Lake is about 60 miles northwest of Chicago. The pilot was the only person on the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

NW Indiana man gets 70 years for torture death of son, 4

A judge has sentenced a northwestern Indiana man to 70 years in prison for the torture death of his 4-year-old son he was seen on video punching at least 28 times over two days over potty training. A LaPorte County investigator described video footage from inside the family’s home that showed 29-year-old Alan Morgan of Hamlet repeatedly abusing Judah Morgan in the days leading up the discovery of the boy's dead body on Oct. 11, 2021. Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified Tuesday an autopsy showed the boy weighed just 36 pounds. Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.

Records: Bullet found near 2 teens' bodies came from suspect

Records: Bullet found near 2 teens' bodies came from suspect

Court documents released by an Indiana judge say an unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths. Documents related to 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen's arrest in the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor. The redacted probable cause affidavit released Tuesday states that investigators seized Allen’s pistol during an Oct. 13 search of his home in Delphi. Allen is charged with two counts of murder.

Soldier dies nearly 20 years after being wounded in Iraq

Soldier dies nearly 20 years after being wounded in Iraq

A soldier who suffered catastrophic injuries while serving in Iraq in 2004 has died and been laid to rest in northern Illinois with full military honors. Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez died Nov. 22 after developing pneumonia and kidney problems. The 42-year-old Wheaton man, who had been living with quadriplegia since his wartime injury, was buried Tuesday at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. The Chicago Tribune reports Gomez has become one of more than 4,400 U.S. military members who have died from injuries suffered during the Iraq war. His spine was broken in two places in 2004 during a combat mission.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

AIDS in Kenya: Homabay County, where fish are traded for sex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts