'Completely different' Indiana legislative session set for ceremonial opening

Public testimony on legislative proposals is set to primarily be delivered through video, since lobbyists and Hoosier citizens won't be allowed to sit inside committee rooms alongside lawmakers debating ideas for new state laws.

Face masks also must be worn in the Statehouse by legislative staff and the general public. Lawmakers, however, have declined to extend the face covering requirement to themselves — though nearly all are expected to wear one.

"This is going to be a completely different session, one that none of us would have imagined or experienced," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.

"The key is to have a transparent session that allows the citizens and stakeholders to be active participants in it, and also allows them to feel like their voice can be heard. And yet, do it in a safe and smart manner."

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, expects "patience" will be the watchword of the session, since many of the Legislature's usual practices necessarily will take extra time to complete due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

"Gosh, the last thing any of us want to do is have to quarantine for a week or two. So I just want to remind everyone: don't let your guard down, be vigilant," GiaQuinta said.