'Fighter and friend' Candelaria Reardon honored by Indiana House colleagues

The sole Northwest Indiana lawmaker voluntarily departing the Statehouse this year recently was honored by her House colleagues for her 12 years of public service to the Region — with potentially more to come.
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, is not seeking reelection to House District 12, which includes Munster, Hammond's south side, Highland and Griffith, to instead run for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.
It's a return of sorts for Candelaria Reardon, who worked in Visclosky's congressional office prior to first winning election to the Indiana House in 2006.
She lost her House seat in the 2014 GOP landslide, but then gained it right back in 2016.
Candelaria Reardon was the first Latina elected to the House in Indiana history, as well as the first Latina elected by her fellow representatives to serve as chairwoman of the House Democratic caucus, a position she currently holds.
She also was on track to lead a House committee until Republicans won control of the chamber in 2011 and maintained control for the entire decade.
Nevertheless, Republican and Democratic representatives agreed Candelaria Reardon was uniquely capable of working across the aisle to get things done for Northwest Indiana during her tenure at the Statehouse because she was both a fighter and friend.
State Rep. Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville, who entered the House in 2006 alongside Candelaria Reardon, House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said he made an "instant connection" with Candelaria Reardon because she treated him with respect, kindness and generosity.
"She was kind enough to include me on her legislation and I really, really, really appreciated that, and I've returned the favor to her," Eberhart said.
Eberhart noted that Candelaria Reardon looked out for him in other ways as well, especially in terms of his apparel. In particular, one worn out pair of shoes that he really didn't want to give up.
"Mara forced me to go to the mall and replace those shoes," Eberhart said. "I think we all know that Mara's got very good taste, and I think I spent more on that pair of shoes than any pair of shoes I ever had before."
Through it all, however, whether it was "improving" Eberhart's look or joining GiaQuinta to watch the Academy Awards every year, Eberhart said Candelaria Reardon consistently was generous with her time and talent, especially during difficult times.
"She's always there if I need to talk to someone. She's a very caring person," Eberhart said. "I know she's going to make a fantastic congresswoman. I'm very, very excited for that next chapter."
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, credited Candelaria Reardon for easing his entry into the peculiar norms and traditions of the Indiana House in 2016 when he followed both his mother and late father as representative for House District 2.
"She sat behind me, and on a regular basis I'd hear: 'Earl, Earl do this; Earl, Earl, do that.' And then even when we weren't in session I'd get phone calls: 'Hey, this is what you need to do,'" Harris said.
"Coach" nickname
"So I started calling her Coach because she was always giving me good advice."
State Rep. Heath Van Natter, R-Kokomo, who described Candelaria Reardon as "the older sister I never wanted," said he will miss her generosity with her time and Northwest Indiana tastes, including the keg of Three Floyds beer she once hauled to him from Munster.
"I don't know who is going to bring me tamales from the Region anymore," Van Natter said. "It's going to be tough without you here. But I look forward to visiting you in Congress. I know you'll roll out the welcome mat and red carpet."
State Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, said Candelaria Reardon was an inspiration to her as a woman working in the Statehouse.
"I really enjoyed learning from you and watching you," Macer said. "But also as a mother, as a wife, just to be so far away from home and to do this job with the commitment that you've had is something that I've really looked up to and really admired."
State Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, said simply: "If you wanted a friend in this building, you wanted Mara. If you wanted a fighter in this building, you wanted Mara. If you wanted clothes for your 18-month daughter, you wanted Mara. And if you wanted heart in this building, you wanted Mara."
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, agreed.
"Representative Reardon, you will be missed. Thank you for your friendship and your leadership here," Bosma said. "We appreciate all that you have done."
Moments before the House unanimously approved House Resolution 26 commemorating Candelaria Reardon's tenure, Candelaria Reardon thanked her colleagues for the experience of a lifetime.
"It's truly been my privilege to serve here. There hasn't been a day that I've walked in this building that I did not feel privileged to serve here and represent my community," she said.
"The unexpected jewel in this process is that I've developed some of the most amazing friendships here. I'm incredibly grateful for that. I will miss working with you."
"Thank you to my constituents, who believed in me and trusted me to do the right thing for our community. I look forward to continuing to serve them in a different capacity."