'Fighter and friend' Candelaria Reardon honored by Indiana House colleagues

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, credited Candelaria Reardon for easing his entry into the peculiar norms and traditions of the Indiana House in 2016 when he followed both his mother and late father as representative for House District 2.

"She sat behind me, and on a regular basis I'd hear: 'Earl, Earl do this; Earl, Earl, do that.' And then even when we weren't in session I'd get phone calls: 'Hey, this is what you need to do,'" Harris said.

"Coach" nickname

"So I started calling her Coach because she was always giving me good advice."

State Rep. Heath Van Natter, R-Kokomo, who described Candelaria Reardon as "the older sister I never wanted," said he will miss her generosity with her time and Northwest Indiana tastes, including the keg of Three Floyds beer she once hauled to him from Munster.

"I don't know who is going to bring me tamales from the Region anymore," Van Natter said. "It's going to be tough without you here. But I look forward to visiting you in Congress. I know you'll roll out the welcome mat and red carpet."

State Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, said Candelaria Reardon was an inspiration to her as a woman working in the Statehouse.