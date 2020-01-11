CROWN POINT — If name recognition and memory of public service mean anything in Lake County politics, Gerry Scheub intends to prove it this spring.
Scheub, of Crown Point, placed his name this week on the May 5 ballot as a Democratic candidate for 2nd District Lake County commissioner.
Scheub was county commissioner of that sprawling south county district from 1996 to 2016, and before that he was St. John Township's trustee for 20 years.
“I love public service,” Scheub said Friday. “I miss that. I still get up at 6 a.m. ready for work. I still get calls from people who need county government services."
Scheub, who is in his early 80s, said he is physically prepared for the rigors of campaigning. “Experience is more important than age,” he said.
He hopes voters will remember he rarely missed a public meeting, improved sewage treatment in the Hermit’s Lake subdivision outside of Crown Point and helped a south county resident fight flooding along the Kankakee River.
He said he saved tens of millions of dollars over the years, including his efforts to reduce the cost of building a 911 county emergency call center. He reminds the public he voted against a county income tax.
If Scheub wins the nomination this spring, he likely would face the man who ended his 20-year string as commissioner by defeating him in the 2016 election — incumbent 2nd District Commissioner Jerry Tippy, who is running for re-election this year.
Tippy said his accomplishments over the past three years include the repaving and improving of 200 miles of south county highways.
Tippy said he has helped reduce county property taxes by making county government more efficient through a system of central purchasing for all county offices.
He said he has helped reduce spending by millions of dollars on public works projects by encouraging more private business to bid down the price and having county employees take over routine maintenance of county buildings.
The candidate filing period for the 2020 election opened Wednesday and will continue until Feb. 7.
Early filers represent a mash-up of new and old political names.
Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay is running for a third four-year term as commissioner of the 1st District.
Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. is running for a new term as overseer of the county’s stormwater drainage system and its geographic data.
Glenn Jackson, of Calumet Township, and Gina Pimentel are both running for county recorder for the first time.
Pimentel has served as the chief deputy recorder for more than five years under current Recorder Mike B. Brown, who was under fire in recent years for an affair with a female worker that cost the county $185,000 to settle a sexual harassment suit.
Pimentel essentially ran the office in recent years while Brown shied away during the sexual harassment controversy. She said she directs a staff of 25 full- and part-time employees who preserve as many as 1,000 officials documents daily involving land ownership, taxes and debts.
Lake Coroner Merrilee Frey said term limits require her to step down after eight years as the county’s official investigator of homicides, suicides and questionable deaths.
She said Friday she is considering her options, which might include a run for another public office.
Frey said her son, Clayton Frey, a Crown Point chiropractor, intends to run to succeed her as coroner. He is running for public office for the first time.
She said he is a graduate of Andrean High School and the Palmer College of Chiropractic Medicine of Davenport, Iowa.
Frey said her son received work experience as a death investigator three years ago when he worked as an intern for the coroner's office under her.
David Pastrick also has filed to run for coroner.
Pastrick served as the county’s coroner from 2002 to 2009. He is a graduate of the Worsham College of Mortuary Science, has been a licensed funeral director since 1987 and manager of the family-owned Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home in East Chicago.
Pastrick is a son of former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick.