Indiana's new two-year state budget and all 252 legislative proposals approved by the 2023 General Assembly are now law.

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the final batch of 91 measures sent to his desk after their approval last week by the Republican-controlled House and Senate. Most take effect July 1.

"I'm proud of what was accomplished this legislative session, and through collaboration and hard work we will be able to make transformational investments that will better the lives of Hoosiers and build a better today and stronger tomorrow," Holcomb said.

"First and foremost, we balanced our 10th straight budget which enables us to strategically prioritize key areas in health, education and workforce that will elevate Indiana to the 'Next Level'."

The governor did not veto a single proposal this year advanced by the General Assembly. Holcomb has vetoed seven measures since taking office in 2017 as Indiana's chief executive, records show.

In any case, the governor's veto largely is symbolic because it takes only a simple majority — the same number of votes needed to approve legislation in the first place — for the General Assembly to override the veto and enact a law notwithstanding the governor's objections.

Next year will be Holcomb's final full legislative session because the Indiana Constitution prohibits governors from serving more than two consecutive four-year terms.

PHOTOS: Holcomb visits Valparaiso High School to celebrate its football state championship Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School