Governor bullish on Northwest Indiana in exclusive video interview with Times editor

It's easy to forget amid the daily headlines about the coronavirus pandemic that Gov. Eric Holcomb is doing things other than leading the state's response to COVID-19.

But Northwest Indiana residents have a unique opportunity to learn what else is on the mind of Indiana's Republican chief executive at 7 p.m. Thursday when The Times releases its exclusive interview with Holcomb on the nwi.com website and The Times' Facebook page.

Marc Chase, editor of The Times, recently spoke one-on-one with Holcomb through the Zoom video platform as a virtual alternative to the governor's annual address at the Northwest Indiana Business and Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which also was conducted virtually this year.

During the 30-minute free-to-view video, Holcomb and Chase, of course, touch on COVID-19. But their full conversation ranges over a variety of local and state topics and issues, from transportation investments to school funding to police reform.