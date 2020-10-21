Governor deploying National Guard to Indiana nursing homes to help with COVID fight

Gov. Eric Holcomb is deploying members of the Indiana National Guard to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the state next month to help combat the coronavirus where its health impacts are most profound.
According to the State Department of Health, a total of 2,205 Indiana nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, accounting for 58% of all the coronavirus deaths in the Hoosier State.
Nursing home residents also account for a significant share of the state's surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, which hit 1,484 individuals Tuesday, up from 766 COVID-19 hospitalizations one month ago and nearing the April 13 record of 1,799.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the State Department of Health, said the agency recently completed a survey and inspection of the state's 535 nursing homes and long-term care facilities and found staffers are exhausted and infection control practices need to be improved.
"They have been running a marathon at a sprint pace for eight months, and the human body simply isn't designed to sustain such a pace," Weaver said.
In response, the governor said he decided to send the National Guard to take over the tasks of screening nursing home employees and residents for COVID-19, data entry and infection control — enabling facility staff members to focus on direct care of the residents.
He said the guardsmen initially will go to nursing homes with at least one active COVID-19 case. But soon they'll be on the ground at all 535 long-term care facilities in the state through at least the end of the year.
"The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us. But it's taken a real toll on the residents and staff, and both of their families," Holcomb said. "The bottom line is to provide some relief for the staff members and the residents, slow the spread among them, and educate and improve all of those known-to-be-working infection control measures."
In addition to the National Guard, Holcomb said the state will be hiring retired and inactive medical professionals from Indiana's health care reserve, training them in COVID-19 prevention control measures, and sending them at least three times a week to all the state's nursing homes to ensure best practices are being followed.
"What happens in the community ends up in the facility, ends up in a hospital," Holcomb said. "If we can prevent infections in our nursing homes we will protect our hospital capacity, and, in turn, our capacity to care for others as well."
Weaver said the state also will be sending nursing homes Indiana's largest distribution of personal protective equipment, including 2 million N95 face masks, 400,000 face shields and 680,000 gowns.
"We want all staff to wear an N95 while interacting with a patient, so we are helping to make sure that can happen," Weaver said.
When asked by reporters, Holcomb insisted the National Guard deployment to Indiana nursing homes isn't a sign the state's COVID-19 response is faltering.
Rather, the Republican said it's part and parcel with what the state has been doing all along to slow the spread of the virus in nursing homes, using prevention strike teams, distributing personal protective equipment, setting visitation protocols, and providing up-to-date case counts to residents and their families.
"We've really been doing this since the very, very beginning," Holcomb said. "They're simply, like so many, overwhelmed by the scale and pace that this virus can really take on."
The governor also asked Hoosiers who aren't residents of long-term care facilities to do their part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines, regularly wash their hands and clean frequently touched surfaces.
"This is up to us to try to control everything that is in our power to control," Holcomb said. "We know good, old-fashioned Hoosier hospitality is what's really in order in our daily lives."
