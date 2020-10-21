Governor deploying National Guard to Indiana nursing homes to help with COVID fight

He said the guardsmen initially will go to nursing homes with at least one active COVID-19 case. But soon they'll be on the ground at all 535 long-term care facilities in the state through at least the end of the year.

"The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us. But it's taken a real toll on the residents and staff, and both of their families," Holcomb said. "The bottom line is to provide some relief for the staff members and the residents, slow the spread among them, and educate and improve all of those known-to-be-working infection control measures."

In addition to the National Guard, Holcomb said the state will be hiring retired and inactive medical professionals from Indiana's health care reserve, training them in COVID-19 prevention control measures, and sending them at least three times a week to all the state's nursing homes to ensure best practices are being followed.

"What happens in the community ends up in the facility, ends up in a hospital," Holcomb said. "If we can prevent infections in our nursing homes we will protect our hospital capacity, and, in turn, our capacity to care for others as well."

Weaver said the state also will be sending nursing homes Indiana's largest distribution of personal protective equipment, including 2 million N95 face masks, 400,000 face shields and 680,000 gowns.