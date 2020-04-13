Holcomb hints at possible loosening of Indiana's stay-at-home order next week

"We're all in this together. That's just not a catchy slogan or phrase, that actually is true," Holcomb said. "So we'll continue to look to the president and his team, look to them for CDC guidance along the way. I think the president has Hoosiers' best interests in mind. I don't think he wants to, nor do I, act prematurely in getting back to work. He's looking at the same data we're looking at.

"What will drive us is making sure that we have the capacity to care for those who are in need. That ensures that we don't collapse our health care system. That's going to enable us to get back to work. If we don't have healthy workers, we're not going to be able do our part when we get through this storm."

Holcomb said he's been speaking regularly by telephone with the governors of other Great Lakes states, including Illinois and Michigan, to devise a coordinated, step-by-step approach toward gradually restarting the nation's leading manufacturing centers.

"We're still in the woods. But the good news is we can see the clearing ahead," Holcomb said. "We're working with our private sector partners here in the state of Indiana who want to do everything they can to make sure that their employees aren't just feeling confident about the safe working space, but are, in fact, safe."