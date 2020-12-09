Holcomb orders inpatient surgery halt to free up hospital resources for COVID-19

Nevertheless, Holcomb recommended Hoosiers with a serious medical condition "should go see your doctor now" if there's a chance inpatient surgery may be required in the near future or a planned inpatient surgery needs to be rescheduled.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said she agreed with the governor the surgery suspension is "absolutely necessary as the pandemic tightens its grip on our state."

"This surge is far from over," Box said. "Beds are in short supply at many hospitals and many have had to redirect patients to other facilities, known as 'going on diversion,' because they don't have the space or the staffing to manage this increasing number of patients."

According to the State Department of Health, 36 of Indiana's 92 counties are at the highest-possible "red" level of infection, including Lake, Newton and Jasper counties.

The rest of the state, including Porter and LaPorte counties, is one notch lower in the "orange" class. No counties are "yellow" or "blue."

However, Box noted when you look only at the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, all 92 counties are red, meaning more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents. Only two counties are even below 400 cases per 100,000; seven are over 1,000 cases per 100,000.