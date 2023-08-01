Access to abortion technically remains available to all Hoosiers, but finding an in-state abortion provider is all but impossible.

Planned Parenthood, the state's largest abortion provider, announced Tuesday its clinics in Merrillville and across Indiana have stopped performing abortions, and instead are referring women seeking to terminate a pregnancy to providers in neighboring states.

"Today is a dark day for millions of Hoosiers, and others, who rely on Indiana Planned Parenthood for abortion care," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO for Planned Parenthood Indiana.

"When radical extremists on the (U.S.) Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion last year, they plunged our nation into a health care crisis. Until today, Indiana was the region's pivotal state for preserving abortion access for people in the region. Our appointments were booked out for months. But now extremists are taking away abortion care in Indiana."

Planned Parenthood's decision to stop performing abortions in the Hoosier State comes even as last-minute legal wrangling over the state's stringent new abortion restrictions continues at the Indiana Supreme Court.

Late Monday, the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a petition for rehearing at the Supreme Court, asking the five Republican-appointed justices to reconsider their June 30 ruling allowing the state’s near-total abortion ban to take effect.

The filing prevented the Supreme Court from officially certifying its ruling, as expected, Tuesday.

As a result, a preliminary injunction temporarily halting enforcement of Senate Enrolled Act 1 (2022) remains in force — notwithstanding the Supreme Court's 4-1 decision to vacate the injunction.

The ACLU's rehearing petition asks the high court to maintain the injunction it struck down while the trial court in Monroe County, where the statute was challenged, further evaluates the constitutionality of Indiana's abortion restrictions in light of the Supreme Court's ruling.

"Any harm to the state occasioned by allowing an injunction to temporarily remain in effect pending further proceedings is surely minimal when that injunction merely maintains the law as it has existed for more than half a century," the petition says.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is defending the abortion law enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, has until mid-August to respond to the ACLU's petition for rehearing.

There is no timeline for the Supreme Court to rule on the rehearing petition once it hears from both sides. But the court's initial decision to vacate the injunction and allow the abortion restrictions to go into force cannot take effect until it addresses the rehearing request.

Assuming the court denies rehearing, abortion will be prohibited in Indiana from the moment of conception — except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

Abortion clinics also will be barred from operating, and women eligible for an abortion only may obtain one at a hospital or affiliated care facility.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine