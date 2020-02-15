Indiana AG sues wildlife center for alleged history of abuse

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Indiana's attorney general is suing a wildlife center for allegedly abusing exotic animals, including incidents where the nonprofit's owner punched a sloth in the face and repeatedly stomped on a tiger cub that had bitten him.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Attorney General Curtis Hill's office seeks for the animals to be transferred from Wildlife in Need into court-approved animal sanctuaries. The Charlestown wildlife center, which is owned by Tim Stark, offers close-up encounters with wildlife and says it rescues and rehabilitate animals.

It has been the subject of controversy over the years with numerous allegations of abuse. Stark has run the wildlife center since 1999.

The lawsuit comes several days after the U.S. Department of Agriculture rescinded the wildlife center's license to exhibit warm-blooded animals, including big cats, bears and monkeys.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service cited more than 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act and ordered the nonprofit to pay $340,000 in civil penalties, which includes $40,000 to be paid directly by Stark.