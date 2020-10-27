Indiana-backed lawsuit threatens long-term security of Healthy Indiana Plan

It's the best of times and the worst of times for the approximately 572,000 low-income adult Hoosiers who depend on the government-funded Healthy Indiana Plan for their health coverage.
On Monday, the federal government authorized Indiana to continue operating the demonstration health program for an unprecedented 10 additional years, in effect guaranteeing the health security of more than 1 in 12 Indiana residents for the rest of this decade.
"(The) extension empowers more than half a million Hoosiers to continue receiving quality health care coverage from our innovative HIP program," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "As a national model for a state-led, consumer-driven approach, HIP helps Hoosiers experience improved health outcomes and better lives."
That guarantee, however, may not be worth the paper it's printed on, since both the Trump administration and Indiana's Republican attorney general are supporting a lawsuit, set for oral argument Nov. 10 at the U.S. Supreme Court, that seeks to eliminate federal funding for the Healthy Indiana Plan, also known as HIP.
It's a fact rarely acknowledged by Indiana's two most recent Republican governors, and the Republican-controlled General Assembly, that HIP exists in its current form solely due to the federal taxes and regulations imposed by the 2010 Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare.
Specifically, HIP is how Indiana chose to implement the Medicaid eligibility expansion authorized by Obamacare and for which the federal government pays 90% of the costs, an estimated $3.7 billion in the current state budget year.
The fate of that federal funding — and indeed every component of the Affordable Care Act — ranging from guaranteed issue of health insurance regardless of preexisting conditions, to dependents being allowed to stay on their parent's health policy until age 26, and even mandatory calorie counts on restaurant menus, hinges on how the Supreme Court rules in the case California v. Texas.
Texas, joined by Indiana and several other Republican-led states, is arguing that when the Republican-controlled Congress in 2017 eliminated a tax penalty on Americans who failed to purchase health insurance it had the effect of legally invalidating all of Obamacare, including funding for Medicaid expansion programs like HIP.
California, meanwhile, is defending the continued legitimacy of Obamacare after Republican President Donald Trump's Justice Department in January joined Texas, Indiana and the other GOP-led states arguing Obamacare must be struck down in its entirety.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill insisted Tuesday there isn't a paradox with Holcomb cheering a 10-year extension for HIP even as Hill works to scrap Obamacare.
Support Local Journalism
"A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturns all or part of Obamacare as unconstitutional does not require eradicating the federal government's ability to play any role in supporting access to health care," Hill said.
"The federal government, for example, could continue to help support such effective state programs as the Healthy Indiana Plan, which provides quality health care at low cost to several hundred thousand Hoosiers. The federal government simply must carry out these legitimate functions in a constitutional manner."
Munster native Todd Rokita, the Republican nominee for attorney general who voted dozens of times to repeal Obamacare during his eight years as a member of Congress, did not respond to a request for comment.
Jim Gavin, spokesman for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the Holcomb administration agency that administers HIP, said FSSA is monitoring the Supreme Court case.
"In the event of an outcome that impacts the current financing of HIP, we would work with our partners such as the Indiana General Assembly, Indiana Hospital Association and other provider organizations, to look for solutions to preserve coverage," Gavin said.
That likely is impossible absent significant tax hikes or spending cuts since Indiana's state budget this year totals $17.5 billion.
The state would need to accommodate $3.7 billion (21%) in additional spending if federal funding for HIP is eliminated.
Jonathan Weinzapfel, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, said it's unconscionable for Indiana's attorney general to work to eliminate health coverage for more than half a million Hoosiers, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hoosiers' access to health care is literally hanging in the balance," Weinzapfel said. "Destroying it would not only devastate Hoosier families that are already struggling, it will send our economy into an even deeper nosedive.
"We can't afford that, and we can't afford Todd Rokita’s radical and irresponsible health care stance, either. We must protect the ACA and give Hoosier families a fighting chance to get back on their feet once the pandemic is over."
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
people and pumpkins at Johnson's Farm Produce, Hobart
people and pumpkins at Johnson's Farm Produce, Hobart
people and pumpkins at Johnson's Farm Produce, Hobart
people and pumpkins at Johnson's Farm Produce, Hobart
102520-spt-bso-sbj_11
102520-spt-bso-sbj_10
102520-spt-bso-sbj_7
102520-spt-bso-sbj_1
pumpkin picking/hayride
pumpkin picking/hayride
pumpkin picking/hayride
pumpkin picking/hayride
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
TF South student Cam Sanchez, food give-away
TF South student Cam Sanchez, food give-away
TF South student Cam Sanchez, food give-away
TF South student Cam Sanchez, food give-away
4A volleyball regional final: Crown Point vs. Munster
4A volleyball regional final: Crown Point vs. Munster
4A volleyball regional final: Crown Point vs. Munster
4A volleyball regional final: Crown Point vs. Munster
Halloween Candy sales up, costume sales and rental is down
Halloween Candy sales up, costume sales and rental is down
Halloween Candy sales up, costume sales and rental is down
Halloween Candy sales up, costume sales and rental is down
4A football sectional quarterfinal: Griffith vs. Highland
4A football sectional quarterfinal: Griffith vs. Highland
4A football sectional quarterfinal: Griffith vs. Highland
4A football sectional quarterfinal: Griffith vs. Highland
102320-fea-therapist_1
102320-fea-therapist_2
102320-fea-therapist_6
102320-fea-therapist_5
Hobart/Hammond Gavit, Football Sectional
Hobart/Hammond Gavit, Football Sectional
Hobart/Hammond Gavit, Football Sectional
Hobart/Hammond Gavit, Football Sectional
Hammond flips switch to energy-efficient lighting
energy-efficiency investment in Hammond
energy-efficiency investment in Hammond
Morton vs. Lowell
102320-spt-fbl-mor-low_12
Morton vs. Lowell
Morton vs. Lowell
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.