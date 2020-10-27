Indiana-backed lawsuit threatens long-term security of Healthy Indiana Plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturns all or part of Obamacare as unconstitutional does not require eradicating the federal government's ability to play any role in supporting access to health care," Hill said.

"The federal government, for example, could continue to help support such effective state programs as the Healthy Indiana Plan, which provides quality health care at low cost to several hundred thousand Hoosiers. The federal government simply must carry out these legitimate functions in a constitutional manner."

Munster native Todd Rokita, the Republican nominee for attorney general who voted dozens of times to repeal Obamacare during his eight years as a member of Congress, did not respond to a request for comment.

Jim Gavin, spokesman for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the Holcomb administration agency that administers HIP, said FSSA is monitoring the Supreme Court case.

"In the event of an outcome that impacts the current financing of HIP, we would work with our partners such as the Indiana General Assembly, Indiana Hospital Association and other provider organizations, to look for solutions to preserve coverage," Gavin said.