Indiana remains in an enviable financial position despite seeing its reserve accounts reduced by more than half during the 2023 budget year that ended June 30.

Data released Thursday by Republican Comptroller Tera Klutz show that the state's reserve funds shrank to $2.93 billion over the course of the year from a record $6.12 billion — even after adding in an annual budget surplus of $3.6 billion.

The reserve reduction largely was because of two major spending items: $3.1 billion in House Enrolled Act 1001 (2023) for a variety of long-desired state construction projects, including the $1.2 billion demolition and rebuilding of the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; and a $2.5 billion deposit in the state's pension accounts to pre-pay obligations and try to boost investment earnings.

An additional $935 million was returned last year directly to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of a $200-a-person advance income tax refund, on top of the $125-a-person automatic taxpayer refund triggered at the close of the 2021 state budget year.

Klutz said the $2.9 billion balance, equal to about 14% of Indiana's planned 2024 spending, is a "healthy" combined sum to have in the General Fund, Medicaid Reserve, Tuition Reserve and Rainy-Day Fund.

"We have prudently managed state resources to ensure appropriate reserves are available to weather any economic shifts that may come," she said.

The pandemic-fueled wage hikes and purchasing that helped state tax revenue massively exceed spending in the just-completed budget year are not anticipated to reoccur during this budget year or in 2025.

Instead, state spending is poised to grow by 18.3% this year and 3.4% next year — primarily for elementary and secondary education, public health programs and business relocation incentives — to more closely match the new normal of about $22 billion a year in General Fund tax collections.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly "have made substantial investments in critical areas, such as public health, education and workforce, while paying our long-term obligations. We continue to maintain a reputation of being a fiscally minded state that meets the needs of all Hoosiers," said Cris Johnston, a Crown Point native who leads the Office of Management and Budget.

On the other hand, Rep. Greg Porter of Indianapolis, the top Democrat on the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said merely spending money isn't enough if it's not going to help Hoosiers who are most in need.

"Indiana is flush with cash, yet Statehouse Republicans squandered this year's opportunity to make transformative investments in traditional K-12 public education, mental health and public health," Porter said. "Instead, they chose to give a handout to the state's very top earners in the form of private school vouchers for the wealthy.

"Improving education and health outcomes is a tide that would lift all boats — meanwhile, Republicans' investment in private school vouchers will lift only a select and limited number of fortunes."

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, said Indiana simply can't afford to be as free-spending as some would like if it's going to adequately prepare to meet the state's current and future needs, especially the projected rising costs of the Medicaid health program that covers 1 in 3 Hoosiers.

"I have concerns about Indiana's expanded Medicaid spending for the upcoming biennium," he said. "During the interim, I will be looking at requested changes to the Indiana Medicaid program and trying to find ways to ensure we can continue to pay for them while balancing other state needs."

Other lawmakers, meanwhile, have organized a State and Local Tax Review Task Force to look at ways of possibly eliminating the state income tax that brings in about $8 billion annually to Indiana's General Fund.

The 3.15% individual income tax rate is set to drop to 3.05% on Jan. 1, 2024.

State lawmakers agreed in April to scrap a series of revenue triggers for future reductions and instead simply directed the rate to continue declining by 0.05% a year until reaching 2.9% on Jan. 1, 2027.

