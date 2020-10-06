Indiana chief justice no longer COVID-19 positive, Supreme Court says

Chief Justice Loretta Rush, one of the five members of the Indiana Supreme Court, no longer is testing positive for COVID-19, the court announced Tuesday.
Rush revealed Sept. 21 she tested positive for the coronavirus after a family member also tested positive. She's believed to be the highest ranking state official to have had COVID-19.
The onetime Munster resident is continuing to work remotely for the time being. Rush last week indicated the Supreme Court is expected to conduct oral arguments over video, instead of in person at the Statehouse, at least through November.
"COVID-19 can present many challenging conditions, some of which I've been working through the last two weeks," Rush said. "I just want to thank all the well-wishers I've had — all the cards, notes and encouragement."
Rush was appointed to the state's highest court in 2012 by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels and retained on the bench for a 10-year term by Hoosier voters in 2014.
The Judicial Nominating Commission also chose Rush in 2014 to serve a five-year term as Indiana's chief justice, and last year renewed her appointment for second five-year term as leader of the state's court system.
