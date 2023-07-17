The increasingly crowded 2024 Republican primary for Indiana governor may be getting another competitor.

Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers announced Monday he's leaving his post as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) next month after spending two years leading the state's business attraction efforts.

Chambers did not immediately address rumors that he's planning to run next year for the chance to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

But the founder and former longtime head of the Buckingham Companies real estate investment and development firm was quick to hint that his interest in public service has not waned.

"While there is more work yet to do, I am proud to depart this chapter of public service, leaving behind an overflowing pipeline of future-focused, high-wage industries, and I'm confident that after my Aug. 6 departure, the team at the IEDC can and will continue the progress of the last two years unabated," Chambers said.

On his watch, Chambers noted the IEDC has positioned Indiana as a leader in new industry sectors, delivered unprecedented statewide distribution of capital investment, generated substantial wage growth for Hoosiers, developed an energized entrepreneurial ecosystem, and created the LEAP Innovation and Research District near Lebanon to link high-tech industries between West Lafayette and Indianapolis.

"After three decades in the private sector, I showed up in July of 2021 with a passion for Indiana, a focus on shooting higher and running faster, and an aspirational 5E plan to lift Hoosiers up," Chambers said. "The last two years as Indiana’s secretary of commerce have been an incredible journey and even more rewarding than I could've imagined."

Holcomb said he expects to decide early next month who he believes is best suited to "continue and grow the strong momentum Secretary Chambers and his team have helped build to take Indiana to the 'Next Level.'"

If Chambers' next stop is the Republican gubernatorial contest he'll have to overcome formidable foes to win the nomination, including U.S. Sen. Mike Braun; Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch; former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.; and Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman and former IEDC president.

