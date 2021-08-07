Indiana construction projects boom thanks to new budget plan

Among the first projects underway is the replacement of a century-old swine barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with a new multi-use facility, renamed Fall Creek Pavilion.

State officials in June released money for the $50 million project that's anticipated to include a restoration of the front façade of the original swine barn and total reconstruction of the rest of the structure. That includes an addition of 50,000 square feet (1.15 acres), bringing its total size to 197,000 square feet (2.23 acres), which will allow the facility to host large sporting events.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb broke ground at the site Friday, lauding the upgrade as a long-term revenue generator.

"What we didn't want to do is find ourselves in a position where we were just growing government. We wanted to be able to pay off or avoid debt, avoid interest payments," Holcomb said of the state's investment in construction projects. "Indiana has never seen a three-, five-, 10-year horizon like we're looking at right now."

Fair officials said the goal is to finish the project before the start of the 2023 fair.