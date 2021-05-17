 Skip to main content
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

  • Updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed an executive order last week that reinstates a requirement that those receiving unemployment benefits will again have to show they are actively searching for work as of June 1.

President Joe Biden says anyone collecting unemployment who gets offered a suitable job "must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits." Some argue the generous unemployment benefits offered when the economy crashed are making it too easy for people to not return to work.

The changes come as many businesses blame the extra $300 weekly payment and the ease of obtaining unemployment benefits with making it more difficult to fill job openings.

At least a dozen other states led by Republican governors have already announced they will stop paying the extra $300 benefit as soon as June or July.

Indiana is also ending its participation in a federal program that has made gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time and another that provides extra weeks of aid.

Holcomb said job openings are available around the state and pointed to Indiana's 3.9% unemployment rate for April, which was down from the pandemic peak of 16.9% a year earlier.

