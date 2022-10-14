Indiana ends first quarter with $118.2M in extra tax revenue

State tax collections remain well above expectations through the first quarter of Indiana's new budget year.

Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $4.9 billion from July 1 to Sept. 30.

That was $118.2 million, or 2.5%, more than predicted by the December 2021 revenue forecast, and $449.3 million, or 10.1%, above the estimates lawmakers used in April 2021 while crafting Indiana's two-year spending plan.

Overall, general fund tax receipts were $291.4 million, or 6.3%, greater in the first quarter of the current budget year compared to the same three-month period in the prior budget year, according to the State Budget Agency.

Hoosier lawmakers are due to get an updated revenue forecast in mid-December ahead of the January start to the 2023 General Assembly.

The Legislature's primary task during its four-month session next year will be writing a two-year state budget, including deciding what to do with Indiana's unprecedented $6.1 billion budget reserve.

The State Budget Agency said Indiana had tax revenue of $1.9 billion in September, an $81.9 million, or 4.2%, shortfall compared with the monthly revenue target.

However, the agency noted that approximately $64 million in individual income tax receipts and $6 million in corporate income tax collections were not tallied for September because of a processing delay. Those will be reported on the October revenue statement.

If that money were included in the September totals, then Indiana revenue would have been nearly on target for the month, falling just $11.2 million, or 0.6%, short, records show.

The budget agency said some of the remaining shortfall is due to revenue lost as a result of the tax cut package enacted this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

On July 1, House Enrolled Act 1002 eliminated the state's utility receipts tax, which was a 1.46% charge paid by businesses and consumers on a portion of their electricity, natural gas, water, steam, sewage and telephone bills.

The law also is set to reduce the state's individual income tax rate to 3.15%, from 3.23%, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.