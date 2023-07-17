Indiana is set to have a truly competitive Republican primary for governor for the first time in two decades.

Semi-annual campaign finance reports released Monday show the three GOP gubernatorial candidates who entered the contest to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb prior to the start of the year each had about $4 million in their campaign accounts as of June 30.

Records show U.S. Sen. Mike Braun led the pack with $4.6 million cash on hand, followed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at $3.9 million, and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden at $3.8 million.

Braun's lead stems in part from the $900,000 he transferred to his state campaign account from his federal campaign account at the end of last year.

Braun also outraised his competitors during the latest reporting period by pulling in $2.2 million, compared to $1.1 million for Crouch, and the $1.8 million collected by Doden, including a $600,000 donation from Doden's father.

"As the conservative Main Street entrepreneur running for governor, I am thankful to have the strongest grassroots supporters in Indiana, and that’s how we set another Hoosier fundraising record by raising $2.2 million and having $4.6 million in the bank," said Braun, a first-term senator and former state representative.

"These resources will help us talk to Hoosiers about the conservative and Main Street approach I will take in running this state," he said. "Which includes improving our schools and implementing conservative economic policies so that Indiana’s economy is once again the model for America."

Robert Vane, spokesman for the Crouch campaign, said the support provided to the two-term lieutenant governor, former state auditor and onetime state representative from Evansville is "truly humbling."

"As neither a self-funder nor a politician who can transfer monies from one account to another, the $1.1 million the Crouch campaign raised so far this year is both exciting and heartening. With 94% of our donations coming from within Indiana and more than $3.8 million cash on hand, the campaign is only just getting started," Vane said.

At the same time, Doden said he's grateful "for the support of so many Hoosiers for this home-grown campaign and our bold vision for Indiana."

"Our state needs more than tired political platitudes and Washington gridlock: Indiana deserves a governor committed to moving our state forward and improving the lives of all Hoosiers," Doden said.

Campaign finance reports show Crouch was most conservative in terms of spending by laying out just $433,000 during the period. Braun spent $521,000 while Doden used $865,000 of his campaign cash, reports show.

All three candidates are expected to increase their fundraising efforts in the second half of the year, since they were barred from seeking campaign donations between January and April due to the statutory prohibition on fundraising while the General Assembly is in session during odd-numbered years.

They're also likely to begin reaching out to probable Republican voters over the next six months through direct mail, email, text messages, parade and fair appearances, and numerous other means to try to begin locking down voters prior to the May 7, 2024, primary election.

Though that task could be complicated by the recent entry of former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. in the race, as well as the possibility that departing Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers may also seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Hill, who has $19,000 in his campaign account, can tap into a national and statewide network of social conservatives to support his bid, while Chambers potentially could earn the backing of Indiana's business community that he's worked with over the past two years and which tends to place a lower priority on often divisive social issues.

Assuming more than one candidate makes it to the primary, this will be the first contested Republican gubernatorial nomination since 2004 when Mitch Daniels defeated Eric Miller en route to winning two terms in the governor's office and beginning an ongoing streak of Republican control of state government.

On the Democratic side, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, who was elected to that office in 2016 as a Republican, currently appears to lack any serious competition for her new party's gubernatorial nomination.

Campaign finance records show McCormick raised $215,000 from some 1,110 Hoosiers in all 92 counties during the first half of the year, and has $209,000 cash on hand.

"I'm proud to have so many Hoosiers investing in our campaign to return common sense leadership back to the Statehouse. Together, we’re building a grassroots campaign that is ready to compete and win in 2024," McCormick said.

"Traveling across Indiana, I've heard firsthand from people who are tired of the divisiveness coming from the Legislature. They want a governor who will be a champion for our public schools, who will fight for our rights, and who will empower every family and community to achieve their full potential."

For the 2024 Indiana attorney general race, Republican incumbent Todd Rokita reported raising $375,000 in the first half of the year and has $890,000 cash on hand.

Meanwhile, in Northwest Indiana, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, raised $550,000 between January and June, and Mrvan has $415,000 left to spend in his so-far uncontested run next year for a third term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House.