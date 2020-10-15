Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19 after health commissioner is infected

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other top Indiana officials working in the governor's office and at the State Department of Health have tested negative for the coronavirus.
The state leaders were tested Wednesday for COVID-19 after Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner leading Indiana's pandemic response, revealed she tested positive for the virus following contact with two infected family members.
Holcomb and the other officials had negative results on both the Abbott rapid COVID-19 test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, according to a statement issued Thursday by the governor's office.
According to Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the State Department of Health, the governor and his staffers did not qualify as "close contacts" with the health commissioner since they were socially distanced and wore masks during interactions with her.
They nevertheless were tested at the State Department of Health out of an abundance of caution.
Holcomb said afterward he and his wife, Janet, are wishing Box and her family a speedy recovery.
"The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing," Holcomb said.
The governor's office confirmed Holcomb is planning to continue both his official and reelection campaign activities, as scheduled, following his negative COVID-19 result.
The state health department reported Thursday that a record 1,962 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
National night out, Portage
National night out, Portage
National night out, Portage
NightOut3
3A Boys Soccer Sectional Quarterfinal: Lake Central vs. Bishop Noll
3A Boys Soccer Sectional Quarterfinal: Lake Central vs. Bishop Noll
3A Boys Soccer Sectional Quarterfinal: Lake Central vs. Bishop Noll
3A Boys Soccer Sectional Quarterfinal: Lake Central vs. Bishop Noll
Tzatziki Greek Food, restaurants allowed full capacity
Tzatziki Greek Food, restaurants allowed full capacity
Tzatziki Greek Food, restaurants allowed full capacity
Tzatziki Greek Food, restaurants allowed full capacity
3A boys soccer sectional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
3A boys soccer sectional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
3A boys soccer sectional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
3A boys soccer sectional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
National park film debuts
National park film debuts
National park film debuts
National park film debuts
Crown Point vs. Munster
Crown Point vs. Munster
Crown Point vs. Munster
Crown Point vs. Munster
100820-nws-cunningham_01
100820-nws-cunningham_10
100820-nws-cunningham_07
100820-nws-cunningham_03
3A girls soccer sectional final: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
3A girls soccer sectional final: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
3A girls soccer sectional final: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
3A girls soccer sectional final: Chesterton vs. Valparaiso
Prepping for general election
Prepping for general election
Prepping for general election
Prepping for general election
Prepping for general election
Crown Point/Chesterton, soccer
Crown Point/Chesterton, soccer
Crown Point/Chesterton, soccer
101120-spt-bso-cp1a
101120-nws-taylor_01
101120-nws-taylor_02
101120-nws-taylor_06
101120-nws-taylor_05
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
101120-nws-nonprofits_1
101120-nws-nonprofits_2
101120-nws-nonprofits_5
Whiting/Griffith, football
Whiting/Griffith, football
Whiting/Griffith, football
Whiting/Griffith, football
WATCH NOW: Crown Point teen receives honor after act of kindness goes viral
WATCH NOW: Crown Point teen receives honor after act of kindness goes viral
Portage at Valparaiso football
Portage at Valparaiso football
Portage at Valparaiso football
Portage at Valparaiso football
High waves, stormy conditions bring hazards at Marquette Park
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.