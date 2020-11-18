Indiana health commissioner recommends nixing large Thanksgiving family gatherings

For Hoosiers determined to ignore her advice, Box said they should begin planning now to reduce their risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 within their family or after returning home.

In particular, Box said individuals absolutely should stay home if they feel ill or have any COVID-19 symptoms, and high-risk individuals, especially residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities, should not join their families for Thanksgiving.

"These Hoosiers are among our most vulnerable, both in age and underlying medical conditions, and we want to do everything possible to protect them," Box said.

Everyone else attending a Thanksgiving dinner should be sure to regularly wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, frequently clean high-touch surfaces, increase ventilation by cracking a window, wear a face mask, and try to maintain 6 feet of distance from non-household members, Box said.

In addition, she said Hoosiers traveling for Thanksgiving could get tested for COVID-19 this week, so they'll have their results back in time to change their plans if they are infected.