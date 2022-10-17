Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive Monday for COVID-19.
The 70-year-old Republican said she's experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection.
"(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines," Crouch said.
Crouch is next in line to become governor if Gov. Eric Holcomb is unable to discharge his duties because of death, disability or resignation.
She was elected lieutenant governor alongside Holcomb in 2016 and reelected to a second four-year term in 2020.
Crouch served as state auditor from 2014 to 2017 and represented the Evansville area in the Indiana House from 2005 to 2014.
She's among several Hoosier Republicans reportedly eyeing a run for governor in 2024 when Holcomb no longer is eligible due to term limits.
Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites, hours
Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
Gary Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary
Lake County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
Hobart Police and Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart
Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd., Munster
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St., Winfield
Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron
North Porter County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 W., Valparaiso
United Steelworkers Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Hwy. (SR 149), Chesterton
Valparaiso Fire Training Center, 355 Evans Ave., Valparaiso
LaPorte County Office Complex, 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City
LaPorte County Complex, 809 State St., LaPorte
Former Coolspring Library, 7089 W 400 N, Michigan City
Wanatah Town Hall, 104 N. Main St., Wanatah
