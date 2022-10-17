Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old Republican said she's experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection.

"(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines," Crouch said.

Crouch is next in line to become governor if Gov. Eric Holcomb is unable to discharge his duties because of death, disability or resignation.

She was elected lieutenant governor alongside Holcomb in 2016 and reelected to a second four-year term in 2020.

Crouch served as state auditor from 2014 to 2017 and represented the Evansville area in the Indiana House from 2005 to 2014.

She's among several Hoosier Republicans reportedly eyeing a run for governor in 2024 when Holcomb no longer is eligible due to term limits.