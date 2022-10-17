 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
Jackson home sign dedication

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks May 13, 2021, at the dedication ceremony for the directional signs that point the way to the Jackson family home in Gary.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive Monday for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old Republican said she's experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection.

"(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines," Crouch said.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she was “blown away” by how Valparaiso High School works with students at all levels to prepare them for the future.

Crouch is next in line to become governor if Gov. Eric Holcomb is unable to discharge his duties because of death, disability or resignation.

She was elected lieutenant governor alongside Holcomb in 2016 and reelected to a second four-year term in 2020.

Crouch served as state auditor from 2014 to 2017 and represented the Evansville area in the Indiana House from 2005 to 2014.

She's among several Hoosier Republicans reportedly eyeing a run for governor in 2024 when Holcomb no longer is eligible due to term limits.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts