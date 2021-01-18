Indiana may keep expanded telehealth services beyond COVID-19 pandemic

"This is very good for the delivery of health care in Indiana, particularly in areas that are underserved, areas that don't have hospitals, and areas that don't have health care providers in their immediate vicinity," Charbonneau said.

Deanna Proimos, a Valparaiso native who works as a pediatric physical therapist at Easterseals Crossroads in Indianapolis, said telehealth has been "extremely valuable" to her over the past 10 months, allowing her to see and work with approximately one-third of her patients virtually.

"Telehealth also provided me with a very unique insight that I typically don't have as an outpatient physical therapist: I was able to see into their natural home environment," Proimos said.

"This was extremely beneficial for me because I was able to educate the family on ways to use the things they already have in their home for therapy versus what I have in the clinic."

In addition, Proimos said telehealth reduced patient cancellation rates due to family transportation problems, weather issues, and the needs of other children in the household.

"This allows for improved continuation of care, which is instrumental for all of our patients to progress and to experience success," she said.