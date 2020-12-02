Indiana senator calls for more election investigations, admits results won't change

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., a businessman-politician who claims he was inspired to run for federal office by Republican President Donald Trump, is sticking with Trump to the end.
In a statement aping Trump's antagonistic style, Braun claimed Wednesday "the media" has "fundamentally failed the American people" by neglecting to investigate every single claim of voter fraud or election interference, legitimate or not, made by any American, anywhere.
"Every American needs to feel confident his or her vote is being legally counted, and that election boards are only counting legally cast votes," Braun said. "We can only achieve this by vigorously investigating every hint of impropriety, which the media has declined to do."
During a conference call with reporters, Braun ignored questions about why he believes the media, which generally is distrusted by Trump and his most vociferous supporters, has any kind of official role in investigating or prosecuting election fraud allegations.
Instead, he claimed the media delegitimized Trump's presidency by reporting on links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign and Trump's attempt as president to persuade Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, an action that ultimately led to Trump's 2019 impeachment.
"It looks like it's a hypocritical approach to it," Braun said. "You're dismissing it in a way that's not going to bring the part of the country that still thinks there's something there. But it does need to be proven. That doesn't mean you dismiss it categorically."
State election officials in most of the country, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and other states with close tallies in the presidential race, have certified their results as official after concluding there was no basis for further investigation.
Likewise, federal courts across the country repeatedly have rejected Trump's myriad election fraud claims, and Trump Attorney General William Barr confirmed Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Braun acknowledged it would be "a hard case to make" for widespread and systemic voter fraud. But he still believes "there's a lot of other stuff that probably needs to be checked into."
"If we do not turn over every stone in this election, there is little chance for the country to come together on anything," Braun said.
In the end, Braun expects the Dec. 14 electoral college vote, where Biden is poised to receive 306 votes compared to Trump's 232 (270 needed to win), will definitively conclude the election; a position shared by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.
Though Braun doesn't anticipate Trump conceding his defeat either before or after that date, and Braun declined the opportunity to refer to Biden as president-elect despite all major news publications and networks projecting Biden as the winner.
Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, said Braun's statement is "performative politics at its worst," and ironically, undermines the electoral legitimacy of Braun's fellow Republicans in Indiana and across the country.
"Senator Mike Braun is not only endorsing debunked conspiracy theories, but he's chucking the Constitution out the window just to keep his politics in check," Anderson said.
"This is the modern-day Indiana Republican Party. They’d rather abuse the trust voters hand them than actually abide by the morals they preach to Hoosier families."
