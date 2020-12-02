Indiana senator calls for more election investigations, admits results won't change

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., a businessman-politician who claims he was inspired to run for federal office by Republican President Donald Trump, is sticking with Trump to the end.

In a statement aping Trump's antagonistic style, Braun claimed Wednesday "the media" has "fundamentally failed the American people" by neglecting to investigate every single claim of voter fraud or election interference, legitimate or not, made by any American, anywhere.

"Every American needs to feel confident his or her vote is being legally counted, and that election boards are only counting legally cast votes," Braun said. "We can only achieve this by vigorously investigating every hint of impropriety, which the media has declined to do."

During a conference call with reporters, Braun ignored questions about why he believes the media, which generally is distrusted by Trump and his most vociferous supporters, has any kind of official role in investigating or prosecuting election fraud allegations.

Instead, he claimed the media delegitimized Trump's presidency by reporting on links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign and Trump's attempt as president to persuade Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, an action that ultimately led to Trump's 2019 impeachment.