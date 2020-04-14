You are the owner of this article.
Indiana senator promises federal coronavirus impact checks are on the way
Indiana senator promises federal coronavirus impact checks are on the way

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., left, joins Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday at the Statehouse for the governor's daily press conference on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., promised Tuesday that eligible Hoosiers whose direct deposit information is on file with the IRS should receive their $1,200 coronavirus economic impact check from the federal government sometime this week.

Indiana's senior senator, who usually prioritizes reducing federal spending, said during a joint press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb that Hoosiers deserve the money for all they've been through as part of the statewide effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"Because Hoosiers rightly have had to social distance and shelter in place, our focus at the federal level is trying to make our households whole," Young said.

"They're doing the right thing by staying at home and they need to be able to pay their bills."

The CARES Act authorizes one-time payments of $1,200 to individuals who last year earned less than $75,000, payments of $2,400 to married couples who earned less than $150,000, and an additional $500 payment for each dependent child.

The payments — technically an advance refundable credit on 2020 federal income taxes — is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 in earnings above those thresholds.

Taxpayers still can submit their bank information to the IRS online at irs.gov. Otherwise, a paper check will be mailed to them starting in two to three weeks, Young said.

On the business side of the CARES Act, Young also is pleased with the results so far for the Paycheck Protection Program that provides forgivable federal loans to small businesses that agree to keep their workers on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.

Young said despite some early hiccups, 23,583 Indiana companies have been approved to borrow just under $6 billion, with much more to come.

"In all fairness to the Small Business Administration, we didn't give them a lot of time to staff up and prepare for the flurry of applications that would be coming in," Young said. "They have been responsive, they've issued some more guidance, and as they do that we've seen more banks participating, more credit unions, more online banks and we've seen a lot of small businesses getting much needed assistance."

Looking ahead, Young hopes and expects business and life in Indiana will be different once the state's public health officials determine coronavirus restrictions safely can begin to be lifted.

Specifically, he said leaders must find solutions to the nation's need for more child care workers as well as America's "loneliness epidemic," among other pressing issues.

"Recent weeks have been inspiring to me as I see the neighborliness of Hoosiers at this difficult time, as they reach out to help one another in need," Young said. "I hope we don't go back to complete normal.

"We're all in this thing together — we're one nation — and we have an opportunity, once we get past the near-term challenges, which we will overcome, to be a stronger nation on the back end of this."

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

