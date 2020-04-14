Indiana senator promises federal coronavirus impact checks are on the way

On the business side of the CARES Act, Young also is pleased with the results so far for the Paycheck Protection Program that provides forgivable federal loans to small businesses that agree to keep their workers on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.

Young said despite some early hiccups, 23,583 Indiana companies have been approved to borrow just under $6 billion, with much more to come.

"In all fairness to the Small Business Administration, we didn't give them a lot of time to staff up and prepare for the flurry of applications that would be coming in," Young said. "They have been responsive, they've issued some more guidance, and as they do that we've seen more banks participating, more credit unions, more online banks and we've seen a lot of small businesses getting much needed assistance."

Looking ahead, Young hopes and expects business and life in Indiana will be different once the state's public health officials determine coronavirus restrictions safely can begin to be lifted.

Specifically, he said leaders must find solutions to the nation's need for more child care workers as well as America's "loneliness epidemic," among other pressing issues.