Indiana senators OK ban on companies forcibly microchipping their employees

There was no debate among the senators over the measure. They simply voted to approve it after Ford briefly explained its provisions.

The unanimous roll call even included a yes vote by the aptly named state Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, who opposed the measure Feb. 12 when it was evaluated by the Senate Pensions and Labor Committee.

Perfect said then that he didn't think Indiana should be among the first states to adopt such a restriction when no one knows how the technology might develop.

His spokesman told The Times that Perfect is declining to comment on why he changed his vote.

The measure previously was approved Jan. 21 by the Indiana House, 97-0.

The House sponsor, state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said state law currently does not protect workers from being forcibly microchipped, since under Indiana's "at-will" employment statutes a company can refuse to hire or choose to discharge any employee, at any time and for any reason, so long as the decision is not discriminatory in intent.

"When I came up with this three years ago, I promise you I wasn't wearing my aluminum foil hat — not that I have one — but I wasn't wearing one either," Morrison said.

"If somebody wants to do that — I wouldn't want to — but that's fine on them, I guess," he added. "However, I don't think an employer should be able to mandate an employee does that."

