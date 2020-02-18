Indiana senators OK ban on companies forcibly microchipping their employees

The nonexistent threat posed by Indiana companies requiring workers to be forcibly microchipped as a condition of employment is on the verge of being extinguished.
The Indiana Senate voted 49-0 Tuesday to advance House Enrolled Act 1143 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law.
It prohibits employers from requiring the implantation of any identity or tracking device in a worker or job candidate, unless the person voluntarily consents to having something put into their body.
If enacted into law, an Indiana employer who ignores the prohibition could be subject to a civil lawsuit by an employee or prospective employee for actual damages, court costs and reasonable attorney fees.
There currently are no employers in the United States that mandate employees have a device implanted or otherwise incorporated into their bodies as a condition of employment, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
But state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, the sponsor, previously noted that one company in Wisconsin and several in Sweden are using rice-sized microchips in their employees' hands on a voluntary basis, and he's concerned about the trend coming to the Hoosier State.
There was no debate among the senators over the measure. They simply voted to approve it after Ford briefly explained its provisions.
The unanimous roll call even included a yes vote by the aptly named state Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, who opposed the measure Feb. 12 when it was evaluated by the Senate Pensions and Labor Committee.
Perfect said then that he didn't think Indiana should be among the first states to adopt such a restriction when no one knows how the technology might develop.
His spokesman told The Times that Perfect is declining to comment on why he changed his vote.
The measure previously was approved Jan. 21 by the Indiana House, 97-0.
The House sponsor, state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said state law currently does not protect workers from being forcibly microchipped, since under Indiana's "at-will" employment statutes a company can refuse to hire or choose to discharge any employee, at any time and for any reason, so long as the decision is not discriminatory in intent.
"When I came up with this three years ago, I promise you I wasn't wearing my aluminum foil hat — not that I have one — but I wasn't wearing one either," Morrison said.
"If somebody wants to do that — I wouldn't want to — but that's fine on them, I guess," he added. "However, I don't think an employer should be able to mandate an employee does that."