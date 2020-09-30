 Skip to main content
Indiana senators will vote to confirm Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court
The two Republicans representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate will vote to confirm fellow Hoosier Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., met separately Wednesday with Republican President Donald Trump's high court nominee, and both came away impressed with Barrett — an appellate court judge and Notre Dame law professor.

"She has stellar credentials, she has a proven record of originalism, and most importantly, I think she understands the role of a judge is to interpret the law as written and not to legislate from the bench," Young said.

"Should she receive a fair evaluation, as I believe she will for a seat on the highest court in the land, I think everyone will understand that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the right person for the job."

Braun likewise found Barrett to be a "consummately qualified jurist" who has the "decency, the intellectual rigor, and the fundamental respect for our country and its Constitution to serve honorably on the Supreme Court."

"Amy Coney Barrett's sterling record as a Constitutional originalist demonstrates that she will be a phenomenal associate justice of the Supreme Court, and I believe her reputation as an educator and a model for decency and citizenship will make Americans proud to have her on the highest court for many years to come."

Barrett's nomination is controversial because it comes so close to a general election where control of the White House and Senate potentially could switch from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party.

In 2016, Senate Republicans refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's March 16 nomination to fill a Supreme Court vacancy because they said the American people should decide at the November election which president should fill the seat.

