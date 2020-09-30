Indiana senators will vote to confirm Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court

The two Republicans representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate will vote to confirm fellow Hoosier Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., met separately Wednesday with Republican President Donald Trump's high court nominee, and both came away impressed with Barrett — an appellate court judge and Notre Dame law professor.

"She has stellar credentials, she has a proven record of originalism, and most importantly, I think she understands the role of a judge is to interpret the law as written and not to legislate from the bench," Young said.

"Should she receive a fair evaluation, as I believe she will for a seat on the highest court in the land, I think everyone will understand that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the right person for the job."

Braun likewise found Barrett to be a "consummately qualified jurist" who has the "decency, the intellectual rigor, and the fundamental respect for our country and its Constitution to serve honorably on the Supreme Court."