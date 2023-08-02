The Jasper County native who has defended for some two decades Indiana laws challenged in state and federal courts is quitting the attorney general's office to provide legal services to a school choice organization.

Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, the first person to hold that post, said it's been "the honor of a lifetime" to oversee litigation involving constitutional challenges and other issues of vital interest to state government under four Republican attorneys general.

"This is the finest, most consequential law firm in the state, and we should all be proud of the exceptional service our deputy attorneys general, paralegals and staff provide daily to Indiana citizens. I wish every citizen could see firsthand the hard work and dedication these talented professionals put forth daily to safeguard liberty and the rule of law," Fisher said.

At the same time, Fisher acknowledged the opportunity to join EdChoice, an Indianapolis-based organization working to enable every family to choose the educational environment that best fits their children's needs, was too good to pass up.

"I am a lawyer who believes in a calling," Fisher said. "And after two decades in the office of attorney general, I have been called to advance the cause of liberty on a new front."

Records show Fisher has argued on behalf of the state five times at the U.S. Supreme Court, and dozens of times before the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago and the Indiana Supreme Court.

He said his most memorable cases include successfully defending Indiana's voter identification requirement, private school voucher statute, and the state's new, near-total abortion ban.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native who has commissioned a national search for Fisher's successor, said the people of Indiana have received "an incalculable level of value" from Fishers' service in the attorney general's office since 2001, and as solicitor general since 2005.

"He is a highly skilled and talented lawyer who could have made millions of dollars with his God-given talents over the last 20 years. Instead, he put those talents to good use for the people of Indiana, and as Hoosiers we couldn’t be more thankful," Rokita said.

