MICHIGAN CITY — The Indiana Department of Correction is planning to permanently close the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City as part of the $1.2 billion reconstruction of the Westville Correctional Facility, The Times has learned.

Correction officials are scheduled to ask the State Budget Committee Friday to approve their plan to consolidate the two LaPorte County prisons and to release the money appropriated by the General Assembly to fund the near-total demolition and rebuilding of Westville.

The updated plan calls for a 4,200-bed prison at Westville — a 24% increase from the current maximum of 3,400 inmates housed in what opened in 1951 as a state mental health facility and was converted in 1979 to a now-outdated correctional facility.

Officials are expected to tell the State Budget Committee it makes no sense to continue operating the aged Indiana State Prison, which opened in 1860, once a state-of-the-art prison is available in Westville, less than 15 miles away.

It appears the new prison will be able to house the current population of both facilities with minimal reshuffling. Data show, as of May 1, there were 2,329 men incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison and 2,284 men in Westville, or a total of 4,523 inmates.

According to the Department of Correction, the new Westville facility will be built from the ground up with needed security upgrades, expanded health care and education services, recidivism programming, and improved operational efficiency.

In comparison, continuing to operate the Indiana State Prison — even with renovations — would not be cost-effective, or address its many security, services, programming and operational issues, agency officials are expected to say.

Under the plan, demolition of the existing Westville prison and construction of the new correctional facility would begin yet this summer and take up to four years to complete — assuming the State Budget Committee grants final approval.

Hoosier lawmakers initially inserted $400 million to reconstruct the Westville Correctional Facility in the 2022-23 state budget.

Earlier this year, they appropriated $800 million more in the 2024-25 state budget to cover increased labor and materials costs for the project.

State officials haven't announced any plans for the post-consolidation use of the Indiana State Prison site on the west side of Michigan City, less than a mile from Lake Michigan.

