The state of Indiana exceeded its August tax revenue target by $50.8 million, or 1.7%, according to data released Monday by the State Budget Agency.

Records show that while the $861.5 million in August state sales tax collections was $29.5 million, or 3.3%, lower than expected, the $503.9 million in income tax Hoosiers paid last month was $51.3 million, or 11.3%, more than anticipated by the April 19 state revenue forecast.

Among other major General Fund revenue categories, gaming tax receipts and miscellaneous revenue also came in higher than expected last month, but corporate income tax collections fell short of predictions.

Altogether, Indiana tax revenue is running $50.8 million, or 1.7%, ahead of the forecast through the first two months of the state's 2024 budget year, and $42.7 million, or 1.4%, greater than the same July-August period last year.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine