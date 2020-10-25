Indiana won't take step back in COVID-19 reopening, but masks are crucial, governor says

Gov. Eric Holcomb is not considering reviving statewide restrictions on business operations and personal liberties — let alone imposing a second "shutdown" — in response to the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State.
The Republican chief executive last week said he's confident Indiana can remain operating at Stage 5 of his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan if Hoosiers continue following coronavirus mitigation strategies, including his directive to wear face masks in public places.
"The last thing that we need to do, and the last thing I want to do or need to do, is go back to a stay-at-home," Holcomb said.
The governor explained on a statewide webcast he only enacted a partial state shutdown in late March and early April to prevent Indiana's health care system from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases before it was prepared to handle them.
He believes Indiana now has the COVID-19 testing capacity, contact tracing capability, personal protective equipment, hospital bed availability, and experience responding to the virus to allow schools and businesses to safely remain open.
"We know a lot more now than we did at the very outset," Holcomb said. "It's still a new virus to the world, but it was really novel when it all washed upon our shore and we all had to basically start from zero, or a flu playbook, to address this virus.
"Recall back in March when we were dependent on church groups to make masks, and students, and everybody under the sun was helping to pitching in to make sure our health care system wasn't overwhelmed by the initial wave."
He said the situation with personal protective equipment currently is so good that Indiana is providing 2 million N95 face masks to long-term care facilities to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 among nursing home staffers and residents.
"We have capacity to care in Stage 5 where we currently reside," Holcomb said. "We know how to fight back."
All-time high
Indiana set several daily records for new COVID-19 infections last week, and hospitalizations are nearing the all-time high of 1,799 set on April 13, according to the State Department of Health.
Similar surging case counts in Illinois prompted Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week to halt indoor service at bars and restaurants in the western and southern suburbs of Chicago.
Hoosiers visiting Chicago also are required to quarantine 14 days in the city before going out in public, and city officials are advising Chicago residents to avoid visiting Indiana altogether due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Holcomb said he sees no need for similar restrictions in Indiana so long as Hoosiers continue wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, regularly washing their hands and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
"We have proof it works. Look at our schools," Holcomb said. "We're proving, as are other states, that this is not originating in our schools. Why? Because they are enforcing best practices.
"Whether it's making cars, or going to a Colts game, or going to school, there are safe ways to be in Stage 5, and we're proving that all over the state of Indiana."
Holcomb said contact tracing of Hoosiers infected with COVID-19 shows it's generally not big events or public places where people are catching the virus.
It's at the wedding after-party or the gathering with friends in the backyard — places where people let their guard down — that the virus is spreading, he said.
"Doing things the right way, the safe way, that's what will help us not just get through this, but get through it safely and save lives while we're at it," Holcomb said.
Masks work
The governor insisted that includes wearing face masks in public places.
Support Local Journalism
However, he rejected the suggestion by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers that the governor's face mask directive be made into an enforceable mandate, with significant penalties for noncompliance.
"We're not living in a police state. We're going to continue with what works, and it's working right now," Holcomb said. "I'd love to get to the day when we don't have to wear masks. That's in part going to be up to how we control the spread, it's going to be in part with therapeutics and vaccines — so there's a lot of factors."
Holcomb implored business owners to continue ensuring their employees and every customer coming through the door wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.
"I actually see a lot of signage that's up," Holcomb said. "That goes a long, long way to not just slow the spread, but increase customer confidence that your business is open and safe."
As for mask skeptics, Holcomb said he just doesn't have time for their claims.
"We can go through why masks are safe until we're blue in the face. But we know that they are," Holcomb said. "And we know that they help not just you, but they also help your neighbor, or someone who you may not know or ever see again."
Even though Holcomb essentially ruled out further statewide action in response to the pandemic, he said the state is prepared to assist Indiana counties, cities and towns with "surgical" responses to localized outbreaks, such as a recent surge in Elkhart County that he said contact tracing showed was tied to five church services.
"Where we need to make improvements is on what we can control, and that's individual and very localized," Holcomb said. "It's different all over the state of Indiana."
"So we are constantly, day in and day out, working with local health departments, working with schools, working with businesses, working with local leadership, mayors, commissioners," he added. "We're all in this together."
Response criticized
Top Indiana Democrats, including Myers, a former state health commissioner, said the governor's COVID-19 response is inadequate to the moment.
"Every day at noon I cringe when I see how many Hoosiers have died because the governor isn't sending serious public health signals — like a true mask mandate with consequences; like capacity reductions at bars and restaurants — to communicate to Hoosiers that this virus will kill you," Myers said.
"It seems the governor is worried about an election before he's worried about Hoosiers."
Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said Holcomb's "lack of action continues to be a devastating blow to Hoosiers across the state."
"I understand that moving back a stage isn't ideal, but we've waited long enough to see if we can safely keep pushing through," GiaQuinta said. "It's painfully apparent that we can't."
Stage 5 Back on Track reopening guidelines
Executive Order 20-43: Moving Indiana to Stage 5
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
East Chicago Hispanic Heritage celebration
East Chicago Hispanic Heritage celebration
East Chicago Hispanic Heritage celebration
101620-spt-gvb-val_6
101620-spt-gvb-val_9
101620-spt-gvb-val_7
101620-spt-gvb-val_1
101220-nws-buckley_2
101220-nws-buckley_7
101220-nws-buckley_6
101220-nws-buckley_5
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
National AFT President Randi Weingarten
National AFT President Randi Weingarten
National AFT President Randi Weingarten
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
Lake County Health Department testing
Lake County Health Department testing
Lake County Health Department testing
Lake County Health Department testing
Lake County Health Department testing
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_6
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_1
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_2
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_9
Michigan City business
Michigan City merchants reeling after missing out on beach season
Michigan City Business
Michigan City Business
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
101720-nws-hamacc_01
101720-nws-hamacc_02
101720-nws-hamacc_10
101720-nws-hamacc_09
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Crown Point Library
Crown Point Library
Crown Point Library
Lowell at Andrean football
Lowell at Andrean football
Lowell at Andrean football
Lowell at Andrean football
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Morton at Gavit, football
Morton at Gavit, football
Morton at Gavit, football
Morton at Gavit, football
staffing concerns, Hobart Fire Department
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.