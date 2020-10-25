Indiana won't take step back in COVID-19 reopening, but masks are crucial, governor says

"We have proof it works. Look at our schools," Holcomb said. "We're proving, as are other states, that this is not originating in our schools. Why? Because they are enforcing best practices.

"Whether it's making cars, or going to a Colts game, or going to school, there are safe ways to be in Stage 5, and we're proving that all over the state of Indiana."

Holcomb said contact tracing of Hoosiers infected with COVID-19 shows it's generally not big events or public places where people are catching the virus.

It's at the wedding after-party or the gathering with friends in the backyard — places where people let their guard down — that the virus is spreading, he said.

"Doing things the right way, the safe way, that's what will help us not just get through this, but get through it safely and save lives while we're at it," Holcomb said.

Masks work

The governor insisted that includes wearing face masks in public places.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, he rejected the suggestion by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers that the governor's face mask directive be made into an enforceable mandate, with significant penalties for noncompliance.