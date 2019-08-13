State Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, has decided not to run next year for Indiana governor.
The four-term lawmaker said in a statement issued Tuesday that even though she received “inspiring” support as she considered a bid for the state’s top office, it’s not the right time for her to seek it.
“Anyone who knows me, knows that it is the frontline problem solving and policy-making that drives me in my work,” Macer said.
“While I stand ready to roll my sleeves up and show our state what it means to be a Democrat, I will not be doing so in a bid for governor.”
In May, Macer changed the name of her Facebook account to "Karlee for Indiana," and amended the name of her campaign committee to "Karlee for Indiana" from "Karlee D. Macer for State Representative 92” — setting off speculation that Macer would seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
While her Facebook page and campaign committee name have not yet been changed back, Macer’s statement opting out of the governor race appears to suggest her political future will continue to be in the Indiana House.
“In every corner of our state, there are leaders stepping up to fight for Hoosiers and their families and I’m always ready to work with those who seek to move Indiana forward,” Macer said.
“I look forward to supporting those stepping up to make change in our cities, correcting the harmful path the Republican supermajority have led us down, and taking on some of the most crucial federal policies in our lifetime.”
“Groundwork must be done to support their efforts, and I look forward to stepping into that role and encouraging others to do so to the highest standard.”
Macer did not immediately endorse Dr. Woody Myers, the former state health commissioner who is the only declared Democratic candidate vying for the chance to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in the November 2020 general election.
First-term state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a former member of the State Board of Education, also is known to be considering a run for Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Melton has spent the past three months on a statewide listening tour testing the waters on a potential campaign that likely would be focused on education policy.
He’s been joined at several tour stops by Jennifer McCormick, the Republican state superintendent of public instruction, who is unable to run for re-election next year due to a new law approved by Holcomb and the Republican-controlled General Assembly making the post of state schools chief governor-appointed, instead of elected as it has been since 1852.
Melton is expected to announce his 2020 intentions sometime after Labor Day.