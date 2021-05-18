 Skip to main content
Judge asked to block Indiana 'abortion reversal' law
Judge asked to block Indiana 'abortion reversal' law

Indiana Statehouse

The Indiana Statehouse is shown.

 Dan Carden

INDIANAPOLIS — Abortion rights groups have asked a federal judge to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday argues that the requirement would confuse patients and increase the stigma associated with obtaining an abortion, while also forcing doctors to give what they regard as dubious medical information. The groups want a judge to block the new law from taking effect as scheduled in July.

The Supreme Court agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights.The bench says it will take up Mississippi's bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.The court will hear the case this fall, with a decision likely to come down next summer.Mississippi passed a law in 2018 that bans abortions after 15 weeks except in some situations, but the law was blocked by a federal appeals court.The court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision allows women the right to an abortion.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb last month signed the bill, which GOP legislators argued would ensure that a woman had information about halting a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure and takes another drug instead.

Six states already have similar requirements in place, while such laws in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee have been blocked by legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The Indiana lawsuit also challenges a new state law banning doctors from providing abortion services by virtual visits with patients.

The state attorney general's office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment Tuesday.

