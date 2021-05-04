Law license of former Indiana attorney general nominee suspended by Supreme Court

The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended the law license of the 2012 Democratic Party nominee for Indiana attorney general.

Records show Kay Fleming currently is barred from working as an attorney in the Hoosier State after failing to cooperate with a Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission investigation of an unspecified grievance filed against her.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush initially warned Fleming Jan. 28 her law license was at risk for noncooperation. A second Rush order indefinitely suspending Fleming's law license was issued April 19, records show.

The Indianapolis attorney, who previously worked as a lawyer at the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC), entered the 2012 contest for Indiana attorney general shortly before that year's Democratic state convention and faced no competition for the nomination.

She was soundly defeated in the general election by Republican incumbent Attorney General Greg Zoeller.

More recently, Fleming represented Spectacle Entertainment, parent company of the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, during a series of IGC meetings focused on removing former Spectacle CEO Rod Ratcliff from Indiana's gaming industry following allegations of legal and ethical misdeeds, including noncooperation with an IGC investigation.