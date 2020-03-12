You are the owner of this article.
Lawmakers decline to specify effects if Indiana attorney general's law license is suspended
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Lawmakers decline to specify effects if Indiana attorney general's law license is suspended

Curtis Hill

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks on Oct. 3, 2019 during a news conference in South Bend. 

 Associated Press

A proposal clarifying what would happen to the attorney general's office should the Indiana Supreme Court suspend Republican Curtis Hill's law license in the coming months failed to win approval before the General Assembly adjourned for the year Thursday morning.

In the final hours of the annual legislative session, the Republican-controlled Senate balked at a plan backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Republican-controlled House to force Hill from office and bar him from seeking reelection this year, if Hill's law license is suspended for at least 30 days.

House approves plan to remove attorney general if his law license is suspended

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, insisted the Senate GOP supermajority wasn't protecting Hill, but instead showing respect for the Republican nominating process for attorney general, as well as the upcoming election.

"There were some folks that had a reluctance in doing anything at all because it is right on the heels of the election," Bray said.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, noted Senate Bill 178 passed the House 83-9 after the attorney general provision was added, "so we think it is good, appropriate language."

State law requires the attorney general be "duly licensed to practice law in Indiana."

Federal judge dismisses sexual harassment lawsuit against Curtis Hill

It doesn't specify, however, whether the person can continue serving if his or her law license is suspended.

Last month, former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby concluded Hill committed four counts of misdemeanor battery when he groped four women, including state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, at a March 15, 2018, party in an Indianapolis bar.

Indiana House clarifies consequences if attorney general's law license is suspended

She recommended the state's high court — which oversees professional discipline of Indiana-licensed attorneys — suspend Hill's law license for 60 days, without automatic reinstatement; in effect, an indefinite suspension because the reinstatement process often takes years.

Hill repeatedly has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its disciplinary decision around May 1.

The ruling also could state whether Hill is eligible to remain in office if his law license is suspended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

