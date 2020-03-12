Lawmakers decline to specify effects if Indiana attorney general's law license is suspended

A proposal clarifying what would happen to the attorney general's office should the Indiana Supreme Court suspend Republican Curtis Hill's law license in the coming months failed to win approval before the General Assembly adjourned for the year Thursday morning.

In the final hours of the annual legislative session, the Republican-controlled Senate balked at a plan backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Republican-controlled House to force Hill from office and bar him from seeking reelection this year, if Hill's law license is suspended for at least 30 days.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, insisted the Senate GOP supermajority wasn't protecting Hill, but instead showing respect for the Republican nominating process for attorney general, as well as the upcoming election.

"There were some folks that had a reluctance in doing anything at all because it is right on the heels of the election," Bray said.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, noted Senate Bill 178 passed the House 83-9 after the attorney general provision was added, "so we think it is good, appropriate language."

State law requires the attorney general be "duly licensed to practice law in Indiana."

