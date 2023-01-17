 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Lawmakers eye taxpayer 'receipt' to show Hoosiers how their money is being spent

Senate Bill 243 would require the Indiana Department of Revenue provide a personalized receipt to every Hoosier who pays income tax showing how their money is spent.

Hoosiers who wonder how their state tax dollars are being spent soon may get access to a personalized report showing exactly where the money went.

The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy began evaluating legislation Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Revenue to prepare and distribute a one-page annual spending report to every Hoosier who pays income tax to the state.

State Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, likened the report mandated by his Senate Bill 243 to the receipt a shopper would get after making a purchase at a retailer.

He said, for example, since about 50% of the state's General Fund budget goes toward kindergarten through 12th-grade education, the "receipt" would show a person who paid $1,000 in state income tax that $500 went toward education, along with a similar breakdown of other major state spending categories.

That spending and revenue information, along with a host of other data about state contracts, employees and assets, already is available on Indiana's Transparency Portal website: in.gov/itp.

But Deery believes directly providing the information to taxpayers will improve Hoosiers' awareness of state government, as well as their financial literacy.

"It's a simple idea, but I think the principles are sound," Deery said.

The committee chairman, state Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said he's interested in the plan. Though he may want to include sales and other taxes paid by Hoosiers, and find a way to only post each taxpayer receipt online to save millions of dollars on postage.

Holdman also was concerned that no one showed up to the committee hearing to either support or oppose Deery's legislation.

"You either have a great idea or a terrible idea because no one is signed up to speak on your bill today, senator," Holdman quipped.

The committee must act on the proposal by Feb. 23 or else it likely will not become law this year.

