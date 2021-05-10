 Skip to main content
Major highway connection in downtown Indianapolis closing for 18 months
urgent

Northwest Indiana motorists planning to travel Interstate 65 through Indianapolis over the next 18 months should instead consider taking I-465 around the state's capital city in most circumstances.

Beginning Saturday, the "North Split" where I-65 and I-70 merge on the northeast side of downtown Indianapolis is closing until late 2022 so the highway and all overpasses can be reconstructed.

Motorists traveling southbound I-65 still can access downtown Indianapolis at West Street or continue onto eastbound I-70. Otherwise, the highway will be entirely closed from the North Split to Washington Street.

Similarly, northbound I-65 motorists traveling from southern Indiana will be able to access downtown Indianapolis and westbound I-70 at the South Split, but won't be able to continue northbound beyond Washington Street.

Travelers using I-465 instead can bypass all the construction and reconnect with I-65, I-70 or I-69 on the other side of Indianapolis.

More information about the project is available online at northsplit.com.

Download PDF North split closure map
