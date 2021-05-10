Major highway connection in downtown Indianapolis closing for 18 months

Northwest Indiana motorists planning to travel Interstate 65 through Indianapolis over the next 18 months should instead consider taking I-465 around the state's capital city in most circumstances.

Beginning Saturday, the "North Split" where I-65 and I-70 merge on the northeast side of downtown Indianapolis is closing until late 2022 so the highway and all overpasses can be reconstructed.

Motorists traveling southbound I-65 still can access downtown Indianapolis at West Street or continue onto eastbound I-70. Otherwise, the highway will be entirely closed from the North Split to Washington Street.

Similarly, northbound I-65 motorists traveling from southern Indiana will be able to access downtown Indianapolis and westbound I-70 at the South Split, but won't be able to continue northbound beyond Washington Street.

Travelers using I-465 instead can bypass all the construction and reconnect with I-65, I-70 or I-69 on the other side of Indianapolis.

More information about the project is available online at northsplit.com.

