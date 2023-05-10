Hoosier firefighters, past and present, soon may have the opportunity to get a no-cost test to determine if they've been exposed to potential cancer-causing chemicals embedded in some firefighting gear and other equipment.

A new state law directs the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a biomonitoring pilot program to sample the blood of up to 1,000 current and retired firefighters for PFAS, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or "forever chemicals."

PFAS are used in firefighting equipment because they're heat- and moisture-resistant. But the chemicals also can be absorbed through the skin, causing cancer and other health issues, studies show.

The Indiana biomonitoring program seeks to understand the extent of PFAS exposure among Hoosier firefighters and to identify any links between PFAS and negative health outcomes.

DHS has not yet indicated when it will launch the PFAS testing program or how interested firefighters can volunteer.

In fact, the statute authorizing the tests doesn't take effect until July 1, even though it was signed into law May 1 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Ultimately, anonymized results from the pilot program must be reported to the governor and the Legislature by July 1, 2027, for possible remedial action by a future General Assembly.

"This pilot program is a critical component to really getting the answers and data that we need to help us smoke out cancer and its risks among members of our fire service," said state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, a cosponsor of House Enrolled Act 1219.

"I look forward to the results of the testing and finding solutions that can help up strengthen prevention efforts, spread awareness and ultimately save lives," she added.

Other Region cosponsors of the PFAS testing plan were state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster; and state Sens. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

A second PFAS-focused measure championed by Olthoff also recently was signed into law by the governor.

House Enrolled Act 1341 mandates all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS.

"We know that the men and women in our fire service face danger every day, but there's more we can do to limit their health risks," Olthoff said. "By requiring a label on new equipment, firefighters will be better informed about PFAS exposure and limit their contact with the gear."

"I'm grateful for the Hoosier firefighters who brought this issue forward, and I'll continue to work on ways we can reduce on-the-job health risks and save lives," she added.

Holcomb previously enacted a 2020 statute prohibiting the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS during training exercises in Indiana.

Since 2022, the state also has offered to collect and dispose of PFAS foam from local fire departments at no cost to the departments.

