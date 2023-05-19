The state of Indiana will continue reminding visitors that it once was home to Presidents Benjamin Harrison and Abraham Lincoln.

Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled new state welcome signs Thursday that omitted the "Benjamin Harrison — America's Hoosier President" and "Lincoln's Boyhood Home" designations that appear on many of the current roadside signs alerting motorists that they've reached Indiana.

The new sign reads "More to Discover IN Indiana" and "Estd. 1816," referring to the year Indiana was established as the 19th state, and uses the style developed as part of the statewide tourism branding launched last year by the Indiana Destination Development Corp.

However, the Department of Transportation clarified Friday that Harrison and Lincoln will continue to be recognized, with smaller signs set to be installed under the new welcome signs at Indiana entry points.

