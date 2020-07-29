NWI leaders remember former governor Joe Kernan

Former Indiana state senator and current LaPorte School Board member Jim Arnold said he cried when learning about the death of Kernan, whom he described as one of the finest public officials “I ever met or ever will meet.”

Arnold said he was the LaPorte County sheriff when their paths first crossed, and over the years they remained in contact.

Arnold said he once attended a minor league baseball game in South Bend with Kernan and they were the last ones to leave the stadium because of all the vendors shaking his hand and telling him they wished he was involved in local politics again.

Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, said Kernan loved going to University of Notre Dame games.

Wieser had worked with Kernan during past elections, but really got to know the man at the Notre Dame baseball field, where Wieser’s stepson, Nick, played for the college team.

“He would give my stepson Nick pointers at what to do on second base and he would tell me Nick was one of his favorite baseball players,” Wieser said.

Wieser said he and Kernan both worked on commissions in the early 2000s to eliminate inefficiencies in local government.