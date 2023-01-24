Proposed bill would put an end to local pet store restrictions

Over the past two years, five Northwest Indiana municipalities have passed humane pet store ordinances. However, new legislation authored by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, could put an end to local pet sale restrictions.

House Bill 1121 would prohibit the adoption or enforcement of ordinances banning sales of dogs or cats. The bill specifies that pet stores can only purchase animals from commercial breeders that are registered with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health or casual breeders that are recognized by a kennel society.

During a Monday morning House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee meeting, Aylesworth said the goal of the bill was to "make sure that animals, when they’re sold, are properly certified."

Multiple people spoke out against the legislation, arguing that state and federal certifications are not air-tight.

The House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee approved an amendment to the bill clarifying some of the certification standards. The amended bill states that breeders must be certified by a national science-based breeder standards program and audited by an independent auditing firm that complies with the applicable standards of the International Organization for Standardization. According to the amended bill, pet stores would also have to provide customers with details about the animal's history, including the age, sex, breeder and any medical treatment the pet has received.

To register with the BOAH, commercial breeders must be licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Erin Huang, of the Humane Society of the U.S., said the federal government "does a terrible job regulating" the dog breeding industry.

“A USDA license is little more than federally sanctioned cruelty," Huang said.

Instead, Huang would like to see the power to regulate pet sales stay with local municipalities, adding that the proposed bill "will tie the hands of elected officials."

Communities in Northwest Indiana began adopting humane pet store ordinances after Illinois passed a statewide ban on puppy mills and the sale of dogs and cats by pet shops in August 2021. Multiple elected officials have said they were concerned that Illinois pet stores would relocate to Northwest Indiana after the ban.

Though the local humane pet store ordinances all differ, many of them prohibit pet stores from boarding or breeding cats and dogs. The legislation does not apply to breeders, and pet stores can still collaborate with animal care facilities and rescue organizations to offer space to showcase adoptable dogs and cats. Of the 13 municipalities that have passed humane pet store ordinances, 10 are in Northwest Indiana. The communities include Dyer, Highland, Munster, Crown Point, Schererville, Hebron, Whiting, Lake Station, East Chicago and Lowell.

Hammond and Hobart have both discussed the possibility of passing a humane pet store ordinance, but the legislation has not moved forward. During a recent Valparaiso City Council meeting, several residents asked the city to draft an anti-puppy mill ordinance.

Multiple representatives from the Ohio-based pet store franchise Petland, Inc. spoke during the committee meeting. Petland operates four stores in Indiana, including one in Hobart. Mark Schublak, a representative for Petland, said "it does not seem fair that a municipality can decimate the sales of a business essentially overnight with the stroke of a pen."

Under the proposed bill, municipalities would still be able to enforce pet sale bans if stores are not buying from certified breeders, Schublak said. He also noted that customers would be able to return the animal if they are found to be sick within 14 days of the purchase.

“Pet store bans don’t solve the problem with bad breeders. Need I point out prohibition?” Schublak said. "If we start enacting pet store bans, ... this is going to drive sales to the internet."

Elizabeth Kunzelman, vice president of legislative and public affairs at Petland, said a total ban on pet store sales would only "fuel" puppy mills.

“We’d rather be regulated and have a fair shot and have a free market than be regulated out of business," Kunzelman said.

However, Sana Azem, senior director of state legislation for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, argued the bill would "protect the puppy mill industry."

"Responsible breeders don't sell their puppies to pet stores," Azem said.

Former veterinary technician Julie Gray helped get the humane pet store ordinance passed in Bloomington. Gray said dogs sold at pet stores are not adequately socialized, do not get enough exercise and are often sick because they are kept in such close quarters.

The committee did not immediately act on the proposal. A similar measure, Senate Bill 134, also is pending in the Senate Agriculture Committee.

