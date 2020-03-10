Put it down or pay the price: Lawmakers OK phone ban

"A lot of what we do here is messaging," she said. "A long time ago nobody thought that we could enforce seat belt laws and here we are: everybody gets in the car and puts their seat belt on automatically"

"We want people to put their devices down when they get in their car, too."

It technically already is illegal in Indiana, under a 2011 statute, for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicle is in motion. Holding a phone to talk is not banned.

In 2016, though, a federal appellate court essentially neutered that law, since the court said police almost never can tell whether a driver is illegally texting, or using a phone to check the weather, look at a photo or use an app — none of which currently is prohibited.

If this year's measure is signed by Holcomb, who called for its passage in his January State of the State address, it would take effect July 1.

However, state Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, the sponsor, said she hopes police take a year or so to educate drivers about the new restriction before they start issuing tickets for violations.

The legislation was approved 81-11 in the House and 49-1 by the Senate.