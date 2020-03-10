Put the phone down or pay the price

Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to legislation prohibiting Indiana drivers from holding a mobile phone while their vehicle is in motion, unless they are using the phone to call 911 to report a genuine emergency.
Drivers who ignore the prohibition in House Enrolled Act 1070 — expected to be signed into law later this month by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb — can be fined up to $500 for each violation, and potentially lose their license for repeat violations.
Lawmakers said drivers still are free to use their phones if they are mounted on a dashboard, or otherwise operated in a hands-free mode. Motorists also can hold and use mobile devices while their vehicle is stopped, according to the measure.
State Sen. Michael Crider, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor, said Indiana will become the 22nd state — including Illinois — to try to reduce highway injuries and deaths by requiring drivers not be holding a phone while their vehicle is in motion.
"It's time for us to take the next step in trying to curb this activity," Crider said.
In the House, state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, dismissed the suggestion that police would be unable to enforce the hands-free device requirement.
"A lot of what we do here is messaging," she said. "A long time ago nobody thought that we could enforce seat belt laws and here we are: everybody gets in the car and puts their seat belt on automatically"
"We want people to put their devices down when they get in their car, too."
It technically already is illegal in Indiana, under a 2011 statute, for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicle is in motion. Holding a phone to talk is not banned.
In 2016, though, a federal appellate court essentially neutered that law, since the court said police almost never can tell whether a driver is illegally texting, or using a phone to check the weather, look at a photo or use an app — none of which currently is prohibited.
If this year's measure is signed by Holcomb, who called for its passage in his January State of the State address, it would take effect July 1.
However, state Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, the sponsor, said she hopes police take a year or so to educate drivers about the new restriction before they start issuing tickets for violations.
The legislation was approved 81-11 in the House and 49-1 by the Senate.
Every Northwest Indiana lawmaker supported the proposal.