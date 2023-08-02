Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging the Indiana Supreme Court to permit the state's near-total abortion ban to take effect immediately.

In a new legal filing, the Republican described as "improper in the extreme" a request filed Monday by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union asking the high court to leave intact a preliminary injunction against Senate Enrolled Act 1 (2022) while court challenges to the state abortion restrictions continue playing out.

"Artificially prolonging an erroneously issued injunction through an exercise of raw judicial power would contravene this court's precedents, subvert the purpose of preliminary relief and undermine the democratic process," Rokita said.

"The state, its citizens, and especially the unborn lives protected by S.B. 1 all will suffer grievously from an unjustified extension of the injunction."

There's no timeline for the Supreme Court's five Republican-appointed justices to rule on the ACLU's petition for rehearing.

But the high court's June 30 decision to vacate the existing preliminary injunction, and allow the abortion restrictions to go into force, cannot take effect until it addresses the rehearing request.

Rokita said there's absolutely no basis for an Indiana appellate court to refuse to vacate a preliminary injunction after concluding the trial court exceeded its authority in issuing it — as the Supreme Court did in this case.

On the other hand, the ACLU argued there's minimal harm from leaving the injunction in place, and maintaining abortion access as it's been for the past half-century, while Indiana courts fully evaluate the legal contours of the abortion restrictions enacted last year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

If the law takes effect, abortion will be prohibited in Indiana from the moment of conception — except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

Abortion clinics also will be barred from operating, and women eligible for an abortion only may obtain one at a hospital or affiliated care facility.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine