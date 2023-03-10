INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, state, federal and local leaders will gather at the Indianapolis statehouse for a "State of the Child" event, the Indiana Youth Institute announced.

The event is aimed at educating people on how Indiana children are doing across the categories of family/community, health, economic well-being and education. Organizers said there will be an emphasis on data intersectionality, systematic disparities and data-informed solutions for Indiana children's problems.

The event will revolve around data from the Indiana Youth Institutes 2023 Indiana Kids Count Data Book, which presents the latest data on the well-being of Indiana children and youth. This year’s edition includes data broken out by age, gender, race and ethnicity, on both the statewide and county levels.

The event will take place 9-10 a.m. March 15 in Senate Chamber on the third floor of the Statehouse and will feature a welcome from Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, on behalf of the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana. A livestream of the presentation will also be available via the Senate Chamber video feed link. Additionally, Gov. Eric Holcomb has proclaimed March 15 the "Day of the Child" in Indiana.

