Study finds enhanced unemployment benefits not cause of worker shortages

In fact, data show Hoosier workers are not sitting on the sidelines.

The 3.9% state unemployment rate for April 2021 is nearly equal to Indiana's 3.3% pre-pandemic unemployment rate in March 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Indiana's labor force also has declined by just 9,493 workers (0.3%) from March 2020 to April 2021, notwithstanding the deaths of more than 13,500 Hoosiers during that period due to COVID-19.

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said it's "simply incomprehensible" Holcomb would end a federal assistance program for out-of-work Hoosiers based primarily on "anecdotes from employers who 'can't get help' and of concerns that people are staying home 'because they can make more money on unemployment.'"

"For months, we have asked the Department of Workforce Development to give us a breakdown of the sectors where there are still people out of work, their geography, age, and other demographics, so that we would have a better understanding of who is still out of work and why," Tallian said.

"We also need employer data on the skill sets needed for those unfilled jobs, and then we need to see how the two sets of data match up ─ or not. ... We simply don't have this information, and the DWD has been tasked with making that available."