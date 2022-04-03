Supreme Court set to hear power clash between Indiana governor, General Assembly

The Indiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in an unprecedented lawsuit pitting Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb against the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

At stake is nothing less than the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of state government, the meanings of key sections of the Indiana Constitution and the role the Legislature might play in any future statewide emergency.

The case stems from House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1123 enacted by the General Assembly — over Holcomb's veto — on April 15, 2021.

It permits Indiana House and Senate leaders, organized as the Legislative Council, to call the General Assembly into "emergency session" for up to 40 days when top lawmakers decide legislative action is needed to respond to a state of emergency declared by the governor, or to undo his emergency orders.

In written arguments to the state's high court, Holcomb claims the statute is unconstitutional because Indiana's governing charter only permits the governor to call a special legislative session once the House and Senate have adjourned for the year, typically in April during odd-numbered years and in March during even-numbered years.

He said a law allowing the Legislature to convene itself improperly usurps a power delegated to the governor by the Constitution and fundamentally alters the delicate separation-of-powers balance established by the Constitution.

Moreover, Holcomb argues the General Assembly has wrongly cut Indiana citizens out of the discussion because any change to who can call a special legislative session ought to be styled as a constitutional amendment, which requires ratification by Indiana voters to take effect.

"Quite simply, there has been no amendment to (the Constitution) authorizing the Legislature to call special sessions. As such, HEA 1123 is a dangerous attempt at a de facto constitutional amendment, which disenfranchises Indiana citizens of their constitutional right to ratify changes to Indiana’s organic law," Holcomb said.

The governor's position is endorsed in a court filing submitted by three academic experts in Indiana politics, history, government and law: James Madison, William McLauchlan and Elizabeth Osborn.

The scholars observe the 2021 General Assembly ignored a 200-year consensus in favor of the governor calling special legislative sessions, and instead "attempted to shift the balance between the executive and legislative branches on the allocation of power to call a special legislative session through a statute."

"A shift in authority along the lines contemplated by HEA 1123 constitutes precisely the kind of determination the framers of the 1851 Constitution and the 1970 amendments would expect to be accomplished by constitutional amendment, not legislative act," they said.

The Legislature is represented by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita and its case will be argued at the Supreme Court by Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher, a Jasper County native. Holcomb is represented by private counsel.

The bulk of the General Assembly's written presentation to the court centers on the governor's alleged lack of standing to file suit against the Legislature without the attorney general's consent, a series of arguments last year rejected by the Supreme Court in turning away Rokita's initial request to delay the case.

Concerning the main issue, Rokita said the Constitution expressly authorizes the General Assembly to set the frequency of its sessions and to appoint by law the day for commencing its sessions.

"The special session clause does not limit the General Assembly’s authority on this score but merely confers on the governor a limited legislative power to call the Legislature into a session if the Legislature happens to be adjourned at a time when 'the public welfare' requires its attention," Rokita said.

"HEA 1123, meanwhile, provides by law for the commencement of a session under specified circumstances, and thus by definition does not impinge on the special session authority, which exists to enable a legislative session when no law otherwise provides for one."

Marion Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick affirmed that argument in October when he determined the tradition of a single, annual Indiana legislative session is not a prohibition on the House and Senate meeting any time they want, for as long as they want, so long as the date, time and place of each session is fixed by law.

"The General Assembly now has complete authority to set the rules governing the timing of its sessions. It may extend its session indefinitely, or enact measures such as HEA 1123, giving it the ability to commence a session limited to a specified agenda," Dietrick said.

There is no definitive timeline for the five Republican-appointed justices who comprise the Indiana Supreme Court to issue their ruling following the oral arguments set for 8 a.m. Region time Thursday.

In any case, HEA 1123 is unlikely to be invoked and an emergency session of the General Assembly convened any time soon, since the law requires Indiana be under a statewide emergency declared by the governor.

The state's COVID-19 public health emergency, which fueled legislative demand for the statute in the first place, was ended by Holcomb March 3 after 728 days, or two days shy of exactly two years.

